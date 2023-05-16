21-year-old mysteriously vanishes and leaves her phone and car behind, Texas cops say

There is no sign of a 21-year-old woman who has been mysteriously missing for nearly a week in Texas, police say.

Madeline Pantoja was last seen around 11 p.m. May 10 at her home in Midland, according to the Midland Police Department.

Her vehicle and phone were left at the apartment, police said.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black and brown hair. She has tattoos of two butterflies behind her right ear and a tattoo of a snake with a rose on her right arm.

“It’s something we don’t wish this on anybody, we never thought this was going to happen to our family.” Ruby Urias, Pantoja’s cousin, told KWES.

A $10,000 cash reward is being offered for anyone with information that leads to Pantjoa’s safe return.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midland police at 432-685-7108.

“I wish I could show her how much she’s loved and how much we want her back,” Pantoja’s friend, Karen Ramos, told KMID.