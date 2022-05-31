21-year-old NC man fatally shot by state trooper after traffic stop in Chatham County

A 21-year-old North Carolina man is dead after he was shot by a veteran state trooper during a traffic-stop in Chatham County on Memorial Day..

Trooper Rodney N. Cook stopped a Ford pickup truck on Harmony Drive near Solo Drive in Siler City at around 4:37 p.m. Monday, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

“During the course of the traffic stop, the suspect presented a pistol and the member fired his service weapon striking the suspect,” the release stated.

Authorities have identified the dead man as Mark Anthony Diaz, 21, of Staley, N.C.

Authorities on the scene began life-saving procedures until emergency medical personnel arrived and took the driver from the scene, but he later died, the release stated..

Cook was not injured during the traffic stop. A passenger ran from the traffic stop but later returned to the scene during the investigation, the release stated.

Cook, a 16-year veteran stationed in Troop D, District 1 (Chatham County), will be placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol in any trooper-involved shooting.