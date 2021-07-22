21-year-old North Texas man arrested in beating, rape of woman in Denton, police say

A Little Elm man was in custody Thursday and accused in the beating and rape of a woman in Denton last weekend, Denton police said.

Gadiel Alejandro Davila-Perez, 21, was in the Denton Jail on Thursday, a day after being arrested in the case.

Davila-Perez faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

The incident was reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 1100 block of Cleveland Street in Denton.

A caller reported that a woman who had been raped had approached them and asked for help.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene and took the woman to a local hospital.

During a police interview with her, the woman said she had been choked, repeatedly punched, threatened and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Through the investigation, Denton police identified Davila-Perez as a suspect and arrested him on Wednesday.

His bond has been set at $1 million.