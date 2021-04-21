21-year-old paratrooper died in jump from Blackhawk helicopter at Fort Bragg, Army says

Mark Price
·1 min read

The 21-year-old Army paratrooper who died Monday at Fort Bragg was killed when something went wrong during a helicopter jump, according to the 82nd Airborne Division.

Investigators identified the soldier as 21-year-old Abigail Jenks, a native of Gansevoort, New York, about 45 miles north of Albany, the division said in a news release.

“Jenks was conducting a static-line jump from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter when she suffered the fatal injury,” the 82nd Airborne reported.

Other details of the incident were not released. An investigation is underway, Army officials said.

Her death marks the second time since September that a Fort Bragg paratrooper has died during static line parachute training, according to the Army Times. In September, a 20-year-old soldier from Louisiana was killed while jumping at Fort Stewart in Georgia, the Army said.

“Spc. Jenks was a dedicated Paratrooper, gifted forward observer, loyal friend, and talented artist who consistently made a tremendous impact on all around her,” Lt. Col. Christopher Walsh, commander of the 1-319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, said in the release. “She will be dearly missed.”

Jenks first joined the Army in 2018 and was serving her third enlistment, officials said. She was assigned to Fort Bragg as a paratrooper in 2019, officials said.

She was ranked a specialist and served as a forward observer with the Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team.

Jenks had been awarded the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal and the Army Parachutist Badge.

“Jenks will be posthumously awarded the Meritorious Service Medal,” the Army said.

Recommended Stories

  • What left this ‘footprint’ in rock on the Appalachian Trail? It’s not what it seems

    It wasn’t a dinosaur, experts say.

  • Boeing (BA) Wins $437M Deal to Build Apache AH-64E Aircraft

    Boeing (BA) has already delivered more than 2,400 Apaches to various customers globally.

  • China's overseas naval base is now big enough for its aircraft carriers, a top US commander says

    "They have just expanded that by adding a significant pier that can even support their aircraft carriers," Gen. Stephen Townsend said.

  • A Texas Rancher Cloned Deer For Years. Some Lawmakers Want To Legalize It.

    The Lone Star State has long muddled the line between hunting and farming. Now cloning may help game ranches breed big bucks.

  • In race to rearm, Greece seeks partnerships, more hardware

    Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited an air base in southern Greece to attend multinational military exercises joined by fighter jets from the United States, France, Israel, Spain and the United Arab Emirates. Greece spends more on defense than any other European Union country relative to the size of its economy.

  • First Ride: How the 2022 Indian Chief Line Redefines the Production Cruiser

    Commemorating the model’s centenary, the latest Chief variants are built on modular architecture that’s geared for personalization.

  • 'Midnight hour of need': St. Vincent pleads for global help

    The prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines made a heartfelt plea Monday to the international community to help his country recover from a volcanic eruption that has displaced 20,000 people, saying the island nation is “in its midnight hour of need.” La Soufrière, the volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, unleashed its first big eruption of ash and hot gas April 9, a day after the government ordered people to evacuate homes nearby. The U.N.'s resident coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean said last week that the island was facing “a humanitarian crisis that is growing and may continue for weeks and months.”

  • Keeping up with T. Rex was easy, Dutch researchers say

    Unlike its popular movie incarnations, Tyrannosaurus rex - the giant meat-eating dinosaur from the Cretaceous period - walked slower than previously thought, most likely ambling around at human walking speed, new Dutch research found. Working with a 3-dimensional computer model of "Trix", a female T. rex skeleton at the Dutch Naturalis museum, researcher Pasha van Bijlert added computer reconstructions of muscles and ligaments to find that it's likely that the dinosaur's preferred speed was 4.61 kms (2.86 miles) an hour, close to the walking pace of humans and horses. In an article on the movement of dinosaurs in the Royal Open Society Science journal, Van Bijlert and his co-authors said T. rex's huge tail played an important part in its locomotion.

  • This no-nonsense, futuristic technique will help you set a realistic financial goal — and stick to it

    The way you change your future is to change the story you are telling yourself about the future you will live in. Now that you know the story of the future you, it’s time to start gathering the future forces that will help propel you toward that future.

  • Delaying Social Security Could Pay Off Big Time -- Unless This Situation Applies to You

    Holding off on claiming benefits could score you a higher payout each month. But in this scenario, it's worth giving that up.

  • This 9-in-1 multi-port adapter is the ultimate work-from-home essential

    This port-packed portable device has everything you need packed into a super sleek package. The post This 9-in-1 multi-port adapter is the ultimate work-from-home essential appeared first on In The Know.

  • Why a Royal Expert Thinks Prince Charles Might Not Become King

    And a member of Parliament predicts a "big public debate" on the role of the royal family.

  • Exclusive: PGA Tour to create $40 million bonus pool for stars like Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau

    The idea behind the PGA Tour's lucrative new bonus structure is to reward top players for moving the needle, despite on-course performance.

  • MCAS’s air show was canceled, but the Blue Angels are still coming to Beaufort

    The “sound of freedom” is sounding a little blue this week, no?

  • There Are So Many Rules That 'Jeopardy' Contestants Have to Follow

    If so, these may be signs that you've watched too many Jeopardy! The good news: It also means you might have what it takes to be a contestant on the game show. All contestants must be 18 years old to compete, except if you're part of the Teen Tournament special.

  • God Help Me, I Love Honda's Automatic Transmission For Motorcycles

    I'm a manual transmission stalwart, but riding a Honda Africa Twin with the dual-clutch automatic transmission opened my eyes.

  • Jim Steinman, Hitmaker for Meat Loaf, Bonnie Tyler, Dead at 73

    Songwriter and composer also worked with Celine Dion, Air Supply, Barry Manilow, and more

  • How did these people get hurt at Florida theme parks like Disney? There’s a way to check

    Now that we are getting out more as restrictions relax and summer vacations beckon, thoughts may turn to visiting one of Florida’s theme parks again.

  • This ‘super-Earth’ seems lovely, until you look up

    Earth is great, but what if it were bigger? So-called "super-Earths" are rocky worlds like our own but are several times bigger, and could offer us a new home if we ever were to leave our solar system. Some of the super-Earths that scientists have discovered are too far away from their star to be warm enough for liquid water, so those are a no-go. Some are within or near the habitable zone, which is great news for us, but the vast majority of those are too distant to consider visiting right now. A newly-discovered super-Earth around the star GJ-740 is special because it's very close to Earth, relatively speaking — only 36 light-years — but there's another problem. It's very, very hot. The planet is estimated to be around three times as massive as Earth. That's a sizeable chunk of rock, and it's orbiting a star that is much cooler than our own Sun. GJ-740 is a red dwarf, meaning that its peak temperature is thousands of degrees cooler than our own Sun. Unfortunately, the planet is incredibly close to its star, canceling most of the benefits of orbiting a cooler star and ensuring that the super-Earth's surface is still very, very warm. Earth takes a full 365 days to complete an orbit of our Sun. On this newly-discovered super-Earth, a day is much shorter. In fact, the planet completes a full "year" in a mere 2.4 Earth days. That indicates that the planet is incredibly close to its star and, as a result, is absorbing a huge amount of the star's radiation in the form of heat and various wavelengths of light. The scientists don't offer a guess as to how hot the planet's surface is, but it would be absolutely unlivable for any life forms originating on Earth. "This is the planet with the second shortest orbital period around this type of star. The mass and the period suggest a rocky planet, with a radius of around 1.4 Earth radii, which could be confirmed in future observations with the TESS satellite", Borja Toledo Padrón, the first author of the article, said in a statement. "The search for new exoplanets around cool stars is driven by the smaller difference between the planet's mass and the star's mass compared with stars in warmer spectral classes (which facilitates the detection of the planets' signals), as well as the large number of this type of stars in our Galaxy" However, while this planet might not be great for an interstellar vacation, it might make the perfect target for ongoing research related to how stars behave when large planets are orbiting them. Cool stars like red dwarfs may prove to be ideal targets for exoplanet hunting, and the ongoing search for new worlds is already moving at a breakneck pace.

  • A Postmates customer is going viral after sharing her heartwarming response to driver's car accident: 'Everybody OK?'

    A TikTok user shared the encounter in a video that now has more than 1.2 million views.