21-year-old Pensacola motorcyclist killed in crash on New Warrington Road

A 21-year-old Pensacola man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle Tuesday evening on New Warrington Road.

The motorcyclist was traveling northbound in the inside lane of New Warrington Road at approximately 6:13 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

A sedan driven by a 33-year-old Pensacola man entered the roadway traveling northbound in the outside lane of New Warrington Road.

The sedan failed to safely change lanes and merged in front of the motorcycle, causing the vehicle’s left side to collide with it. Both the motorcycle and the motorcyclist were thrown into the median, coming to a final rest.

The sedan also came to its final rest in the median.

