21-year-old pleads guilty to murder in 2019 North Austin hotel shooting death

One of four suspects has pleaded guilty to murder in connection with the 2019 shooting death of a man in a North Austin hotel room.

Roosevelt Haynes, 21, will be sentenced by a judge in October.

Witnesses in the hotel told police they heard a loud bang on May 5, 2019, before seeing three men and one woman running from a room at the Quality Inn Suites in the 7900 block of Gessner Drive, according to arrest affidavits.

Police were called to the hotel and found Jannerra Williams, 28, on the floor. He died about a half-hour after officers responded.

Investigators then watched the security footage from the hotel’s parking lot and identified the car in which the shooting suspects were seen driving away from the scene, the affidavits say.

Detectives later arrested Haynes, Timothy Bowie, Jerome Yancey and Doris Mabry-Walker and charged them with murder in the case. Bowie's, Yancey's and Mabry-Walker's cases are still pending.

Police believe Haynes drove two other people to the Quality Inn and accompanied them to the hotel before the shooting, then drove those people and a third person away from the scene, the affidavits say. Bowie was carrying a handgun in the hotel surveillance video, the documents say.

A few hours before the shooting, Bowie posted a photo of himself on Facebook holding cash, with a handgun in his lap, his arrest affidavit says.

“Our office takes acts of violence seriously and is committed to holding people who commit violent crimes accountable,” Travis County District Attorney José Garza said. “We hope this outcome brings closure and peace to the victim’s family.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 21-year-old pleads guilty to murder in 2019 North Austin hotel slaying