21-year-old who racked up three felony gun cases since June 2020 gets six years in prison

A 21-year-old man who racked up three separate gun-related felony charges since June 2020, including a May 2021 drive-by shooting in East Bremerton, was sentenced late last month to six years in prison.

Jeremiah Samuel Johnston already had a gun-related conviction on his record, for first-degree robbery in 2018 when he was just shy of his 18th birthday, which prohibited him from possessing firearms.

Starting with a June 14, 2020, incident, Johnston was arrested for pointing a 9 mm pistol at a group of people in the parking lot of the Port Washington Condominiums, 1900 Naval Ave.

Johnston told Bremerton police investigators the gun was not loaded but he wanted to scare them, “So they understood it was serious,” a detective wrote. Johnston assisted police in recovering the gun, which had a damaged serial number. For this, he pleaded guilty on Jan. 24 to a count of second-degree assault.

Next, in February 2021, while the first case was pending and he was not in custody, Johnston was accused of possessing a stolen Glock handgun found at his ex-girlfriend's house in Poulsbo where he had been staying. For this Johnston pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Finally, in May 2021, Johnston was accused of shooting from a car at another car in what police described as a gang-related shooting near the intersection of Halvorson Avenue and East 31st Street, a residential area. A tally by investigators found 11 shots had been fired. No one was injured.

After Johnston was arrested for the drive-by shooting, his bail was set at $250,000.

Investigators wrote in court documents that they tied Johnston to the gun used in the drive-by after he posted photos of an identical firearm to social media.

Though Kitsap County Superior Court Judge Melissa Hemstreet sentenced Johnston for each of the three cases, the drive-by shooting conviction carried with it the longest sentence, 75 months.

In addition to pleading guilty to the drive-by charge, Johnson also pleaded guilty to another count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

In the juvenile conviction in Kitsap County Superior Court for first-degree robbery, Johnston was accused of holding up at a Silverdale gas station with a shotgun in April 2018, making off with about $60. He received about two years in juvenile detention. The driver for the robbery, 19 at the time, received three years in prison.

