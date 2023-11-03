21-year-old repeatedly stabs teen girlfriend as she breaks up with him, WI cops say

A 21-year-old man accused of repeatedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend during a fight has now been on the loose for a week, according to Wisconsin police and news reports.

The stabbing happened at 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, outside a home in Franklin, about 15 miles southwest of Milwaukee, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Christian Correa’s 17-year-old girlfriend was trying to break up with him when he grabbed her and choked her from behind, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WISN. The teen reached for her pocket knife, but Correa took it and “punched and stabbed (the girl) in the face with significant force 30-40 times,” the complaint states.

The teen, according to the complaint, “thought she was dying,” WITI reported. The station said she survived and was found with stab wounds throughout her head, shoulder and face, and also suffered a skull fracture.

Correa’s parents heard the girl’s screams and called 911 when they saw their son holding a knife, WDJT reported, citing the complaint.

He fled on foot when officers arrived, police said.

Police consider the stabbing “an isolated incident” and continue to actively look for Correa. He reportedly does not own a vehicle and his phone has been turned off since the attack.

“There is no evidence indicating there is any immediate threat to the public,” police said.

Court records filed Wednesday, Nov. 1, show Correa was charged with attempted homicide, child abuse and strangulation.

Anyone with information about Correa’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at 414-425-2522.

