21-year-old shooting victim identified by Newport News police

Police on Friday named the victim in a homicide that occurred Wednesday in Newport News.

Antwone Vernell Ousley, 21, of Newport News was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 500 block of Bulkeley Place following a report of shots fired at about 7:58 p.m. Ousley died at the scene.

No further information about the shooting has been made available as of Friday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

The public is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip that could lead to an arrest in this case by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by going to www.p3tips.com.

