21-year-old shot, killed during altercation at Halloween party in Bellingham

Police are investigating after an altercation led to a fatal shooting at a Halloween party in Bellingham on Friday.

At about 11:59 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of East Myrtle Street.

Arriving officers found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso inside the doorway of a residence.

Police took over lifesaving measures from witnesses who were already performing CPR before transferring care to Bellingham Fire Department medics.

The man died of his injuries at the scene.

Witnesses told police the shooting occurred after an altercation between the victim and Brian A. Pantoja, 22.

Pantoja reportedly shot the victim in the chest, then fled the scene with his friends, according to police.

After responding to the residence, officers immediately began searching for Pantoja, who was linked to a white Dodge Charger, which was involved in a hit-and-run collision earlier in the night.

Police returned to the scene of the hit-and-run and witnessed the Dodge Charger leaving the area, but were unable to contact Pantoja.

Officers continued to search for him, with the support of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, and eventually located the vehicle in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Alabama Street.

With the help of two K-9s, police were able to determine that Pantoja was inside a nearby apartment.

Police were watching the apartment when they saw him walking out to a waiting car. He was then taken into custody without incident.

He was later booked into the Whatcom County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

As Pantoja is a convicted felon, he is not permitted to have a firearm.

Detectives and crime scene investigators with BPD will continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact BPD at www.cob.org/tips or 360-778-8611.