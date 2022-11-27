21-year-old shot and killed outside Daytona Beach Hookah Pub, police say

Daytona Beach police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a bar early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call around 3:57 a.m. near the intersection of Wild Olive Avenue and Seabreeze Boulevard.

Read: ‘Heart of the community’: Small Business Saturday helps vendors during post-pandemic, inflation

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old D’Shawn McLaury, was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Read: Troopers search for a suspect after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Flagler County

According to a news release, investigators believe there was an argument at the Hookah Pub, located at 502 Seabreeze Boulevard, and the victim was shot after leaving the bar.

Read: Volunteers at Universal Orlando resort hotels pack meals during Thanksgiving weekend

Police have not released any information about the shooter at this time.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.