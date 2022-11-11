His 21-year-old son was fatally shot on Raleigh trail. Police still search for answers.

Rodney Clark Sr. was confused, then devastated when two detectives knocked on his door the evening of Sept. 29.

They had come to notify Clark that his son, 21-year-old Rodney Clark Jr., was shot and killed earlier that afternoon while walking home from work on the Crabtree Creek greenway.

At the time, Raleigh Police did not provide details to the public about the circumstances of Clark’s death, including whether investigators suspected foul play.

Six weeks have passed, and police have yet to reveal more details or name a suspect in Clark’s death, and his father is growing impatient with the delay.

The medical examiner determined his cause of death a homicide on Oct. 5, according to a preliminary report from the North Carolina Medical Examiner provided to The News & Observer.

The report said Clark Jr. died from a gunshot wound to the head, and no weapons were found at the scene.

Rodney Clark Sr. said his son was becoming a fine young man and was preparing to attend North Carolina State for computer science next fall.

“He was so proud of who he became, and that’s why it hurts so much,” Clark said.

What medical examiner’s report says

According to the medical examiner’s investigation, Clark Jr. left his job at McDonald’s near Crabtree Valley Mall at 3:05 p.m. with a female coworker. The two took the Crabtree Creek Trail to walk home, something Clark said his son frequently did.

The report said the pair reached the woman’s house first. She arrived home at 3:20 p.m., and Clark Jr. continued on the trail. The report says he was searching for car insurance on his phone while listening to music. The last time stamp of phone activity was at 3:36 p.m.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., an employee from a nearby restaurant was walking on the trail and saw Clark Jr. on the ground — half on the greenway, half on nearby grass. The man didn’t speak English, so he called a fellow employee to assist him in calling 911. The second employee called 911 at 3:47 p.m., according to 911 calls obtained by the News & Observer.

Police arrived, and Clark Jr. was pronounced dead at 4:10 p.m.

A father-son bond

Clark began fostering Clark Jr. when he was 8 years old. When Clark first began caring for his son, he said he was a “troubled kid.” Police records show Clark Jr. was the subject of multiple missing alerts as a child, and his father said he had a pattern of running away.

But as their bond grew, Clark said he started to see a shift in his son.

“He completely changed,” Clark said.

Clark fondly remembers bringing his son with him to the barber shop where he worked, and letting him sit and read until he finished his shift. He tried to instill in his son a sense of pride, dignity and respect.

“He would go to school everyday with a shirt and tie on,” Clark said.

He said he slowly watched his son develop a “pure heart” and unrelenting sense of generosity. Clark said Clark Jr. always wanted to help others.

“He would give homeless people money whenever he could,” Clark said. “He was always helping people.”

Where the investigation stands

Raleigh police said Thursday they did not have an update on the investigation, and Clark said he is frustrated by the lack of information.

He said he wants answers about his son’s death and spends his free time on the Crabtree Creek Trail spreading word of his son’s death to passersby.

On Oct. 3, Raleigh Police released a statement asking for the public’s help. Police asked those who were on the trail between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 29 to call the police department.

Clark Sr. has started a GoFundMe campaign to assist with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Raleigh Police at (919) 996-1638 or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.