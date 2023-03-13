21-year-old stabs sleeping man with kitchen knife she hid in bed, Pennsylvania cops say

A 21-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a Pennsylvania man while he slept, intending to kill him, state police say.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to a home in Shippensburg Township at 1:53 p.m. March 9 for a reported stabbing, according to a news release.

The Shippensburg woman, who police identified as Natalee Clarke, hid a kitchen knife in her bedding and waited for the 53-year-old man to fall asleep, police said. When he did, Clarke plunged the knife into his upper body, according to state police.

She was about to stab the man a second time, but he quickly got to his feet and wrestled the knife away, police said.

The man ran from the scene, and Clarke was taken into custody on a charge of attempted homicide, police said, adding she “admitted to her intention to kill the victim.”

Police did not say what motivated the attack, but an investigation is underway.

Shippensburg is roughly 146 miles west of Philadelphia.

Three stabbed after neighbor flirts with man’s wife at family gathering, Texas cops say

Pregnant woman shot and killed while trying to rob people in Chicago, officials say

Man shoots self as police search for source of foul odor inside home, Texas cops say

Homeowner fires back after accused burglar shoots his dog, Texas police say