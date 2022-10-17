21-year-old student dies after he was struck by hit-and-run driver, Mississippi cops say

A University of Mississippi student died after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash, Mississippi police say.

Walker Fielder and Blanche Williamson were hit by a car in a parking lot behind city hall in Oxford around 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, according to the Oxford Police Department and University of Mississippi officials. Once police arrived, both Fielder and Williamson were takento Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi.

Shortly after the incident, Fielder died, police say. He was 21, the Oxford Eagle reported.

Fielder, a junior at Ole Miss from Madison, Mississippi, was a member of the school’s Sigma Chi fraternity and was “a widely liked member” of the school’s community, according to a Monday, Oct. 17 message from the university’s chancellor, Glenn Boyce.

By Sunday night, police said they had identified two suspects involved in the incident. The first was arrested Sunday. The second was arrested early Monday, according to police.

Police say they also located the wrecked vehicle involved in the incident.

Williamson, a sophomore at Ole Miss from Raleigh, North Carolina, remains in critical condition, according to police. She was transferred to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

The university is offering support services to students, according to the chancellor’s message.

“It is a painful and distressing development for our campus community, and it is understandable that emotions are high with many unanswered questions about what happened,” Boyce wrote.

