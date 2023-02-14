21-year-old survivor of both Sandy Hook and Michigan shootings pleads for tighter US gun laws

Police officers near the scene where the shooting suspect was located at Michigan State University - Reuters

A survivor of the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was locked down during a shooting at Michigan State University (MSU) on Monday in which three students were killed and five others wounded.



Jackie Matthews posted an emotional video pleading for America’s gun laws to be tightened.



“I am 21 years old, and this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through,” she said on footage uploaded to TikTok.



She was a pupil at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown Connecticut where 20 students and six staff were gunned down.

Monday’s attack unfolded at 8.15pm when Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43, entered a classroom and started firing, killing two people before moving onto the MSU union building, where he claimed his third life.

McRae fled the campus and, following a tip from a member of the public, was confronted by police several miles from the college campus, where he turned the gun on himself.



He had no links to the college and police said there was no clear motive. He had owned a gun which was confiscated by police but obtained another weapon.



His sister, Melinda, said she was shocked by what had happened, describing her brother as socially isolated.



“My mom said that Anthony is going to be the death of her,” she told CNN.



“He’s always been like the oddball of the family. But he’s been taken care of. My parents took care of us.”

Now a senior at MSU, Ms Matthews made her plea from a room across the street from where McRae embarked on a deadly shooting spree before killing himself.

“The fact that this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through is incomprehensible,” she added, while discussing her experience of PTSD.

“But we can no longer just provide love and prayers. It needs to be legislation that needs to be actioned. It’s not okay. We can no longer allow this to happen. We can no longer be complacent.”



Two other MSU pupils survived the attack on Oxford High School where four pupils were killed in late 2021.



According to the Gun Violence Archive, the Michigan attack was the 67th mass shooting in the US since the start of the year.



It took place on the fifth anniversary of the slaughter of 14 pupils and three staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.