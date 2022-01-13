21-year-old victim identified in Frederick homicide; no suspects named

Jan. 12—A 21-year-old Virginia woman has been identified as the victim in a Frederick County Sheriff's Office homicide investigation.

Juana Pahola Delgado Morales, of the Fairfax-Herndon area, was found by a local citizen in the 5700 block of Stoney Creek Drive Monday, according to the sheriff's office. Stoney Creek Drive is a little less than four miles southwest of downtown Frederick.

FCSO responded to a call of a suspicious death at about 4:15 p.m. Monday, then said Tuesday the case was being treated as a homicide. Police are still waiting for autopsy results that will determine the official cause and manner of death, FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said Wednesday.

Authorities have no suspects, FCSO said in a Wednesday morning news release.

The body was left "out in the open" in a wooded area off a driveway connected to Stoney Creek Drive, according to Wivell.

Morales was identified through fingerprints, Wivell said. Deputies notified her next of kin. Morales was not known to Frederick County law enforcement prior to this, according to Wivell.

"This is a tragedy, and our investigators will work tirelessly to bring justice for this heinous crime," Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander, said in the release. "Our heartfelt sorrow goes out to the Morales family on their loss."

Anyone with information regarding this incident and those who have any information about Morales are asked to contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 22-003169. To remain anonymous and report information about this case, email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-4131.

