21-year-old woman arrested for attempted murder in Santa Rosa

(KRON) – A 21-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old woman, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced Saturday.

Santa Rosa Police were dispatched to the area of Tanglewood Court and Oak Park Way for a report of a stabbing at 6:14 a.m. on Dec. 9.

Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old woman on the sidewalk suffering from multiple stab wounds. Santa Rosa Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel also responded to the scene to render medical aid to the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive, despite sustaining significant life-threatening injuries.

According to the police investigation, the suspect drove the victim to the location. After the victim was dropped off, the two began a physical altercation and the suspect stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Rohnert Park resident Ruby O’Brien.

O’Brien was arrested following a traffic enforcement stop in the 300 block of Enterprise Drive in Rohnert Park.

O’Brien was later booked into Sonoma County Jail for attempted murder.

