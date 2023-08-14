21-year-old woman dies after falling 300 feet at Rocky Mountain National Park

A 21-year-old woman died after falling about 300 feet in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park over the weekend.

The Severance, Colorado, woman and a 25-year-old man from San Angelo, Texas, fell while climbing in the Flying Dutchman couloir between Longs Peak and Mount Meeker in northern Colorado on Saturday, Rocky Mountain National Park officials said in a news release Sunday.

Park officials said visitors helped the critically injured man as other visitors called park staff for help. Park rangers and paramedics called in a Colorado Air National Guard helicopter to take him to an area hospital.

Park officials tried to recover the woman's body on Sunday, but said they couldn't because of the weather. They said they plan to recover her body on Monday.

The two victims were not named in the release. The woman’s death marks the fourth fatality at the park this year, reported the Fort Collins Coloradoan, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Park officials are still investigating the fall. They said 31 people helped in the rescue.

Other recent deaths at Rocky Mountain National Park

On July 2, a 24-year-old man from Las Vegas died after falling into the water at West Creek Falls, the Coloradoan reported.

On July 9, a 26-year-old woman died after falling about 500 feet while free-solo climbing at the Four Aces of Blitzen Ridge, which is located on Ypsilon Mountain on the east side of the park. Free-soloists rock climb without safety gear.

And on July 17, park visitors found an unresponsive 51-year-old man from Carencro, Louisiana, near the Mount Ida trailhead. He died after suffering an acute coronary event and high-altitude pulmonary edema, the publication reported.

Separate man fell 60 feet over the weekend

On Friday, a 64-year-old man from College Station, Texas, fell about 60 feet at the park.

Park officials said a visitor helped the man until rangers arrived to treat him. Park rangers called in a helicopter to take the man to an area hospital.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rocky Mountain National Park death: Woman falls 300 feet in Colorado