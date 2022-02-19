21-year-old woman dies of gunshot wounds in Potsdam; public urged to lock doors

Feb. 19—POTSDAM — A 21-year-old woman died of gunshot wounds Friday evening in the village and state police are investigating.

According to a state police news release, the Potsdam Police Department responded at about 5:15 p.m. Friday to a report of an unconscious woman on College Park Road. They found her lying on the side of the road with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and was pronounced dead around 7 p.m., St. Lawrence County Coroner June H. Wood confirmed.

State police have not released the name of the victim as next of kin has not been notified.

As of late Friday, the shooter had not been located, and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office issued a release urging the public within St. Lawrence and Franklin counties to be safe and vigilant as there may be an active threat to the public. Residents were urged to lock the doors of their homes and vehicles.

Reports Friday night of shots fired near the SUNY Potsdam campus prompted the university to issue a shelter-in-place order, SUNY Potsdam Director of Public Relations Alexandra M. Jacobs-Wilke said.

As of 9:45 p.m. Friday, students were being allowed to return to their residences if they chose.

SUNY Potsdam officials urged students to be cautious, to travel in groups, and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. Students may also request an escort from university police or assistance from campus officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call Potsdam police at 315-265-2121.

State police are leading the homicide investigation at the request of Potsdam police.

They are being assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, county District Attorney's Office, university police and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.