21-year-old woman dies after street racer slams into her vehicle, Colorado police say

A 21-year-old woman died when one of two drivers in a street race slammed into her vehicle as she turned onto a street in Westminster, Colorado, police said.

Bystanders and officers tried to perform CPR on the woman, who was not identified by police, following the 9:10 p.m. accident on Sunday, Nov. 14, but she was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said in a news release.

The woman turned left onto 105th Avenue from Sheridan Boulevard when a speeding vehicle driven by Shimpson Huynh, 30, slammed into her vehicle, police said.

Another vehicle driven by Adrian Lau, 21, swerved around the wreck. Police said Lau and Huynh were racing on Sheridan Boulevard before Huynh sideswiped the woman’s vehicle.

Both stopped after the crash and remained until police arrived, when they were arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the crash call 303-658-4360.

Mudslides trap dozens of motorists on Canada highway. ‘Nobody can get in or out’

Driver flees after two vehicles fatally hit man crossing street, California police say

12-year-old boy dies in crash involving off-duty deputy, California cops say