21-year-old woman injured in robbery, shooting at Douglas Place apartments in Grandview

A 21-year-old woman was shot during an early morning robbery at an apartment complex in Grandview, a police spokesman said Monday.

Officers responded to the shooting about 3:40 a.m. at the Douglas Place Apartments in the 13900 block of Grandboro Lane, said Sgt. Dean Van Winkle, a spokesman for the Grandview Police Department.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital. The extent of her injuries and her condition was not available, Van Winkle said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the woman was with a 21-year-old man when they were approached by another person, Van Winkle said. During the robbery, the person shot the woman.

The man who was with the woman was not injured in the robbery and shooting.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone information about the shooting and robbery is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).