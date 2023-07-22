21-year-old woman killed and 4 injured in Houston shooting

One woman was killed and four other people were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting in Houston, police said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to Margaret Jenkins Park around 1:18 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of shots fired in the location from shot spotter technology, Assistant Chief Ernest Garcia said in a news briefing.

According to a preliminary report, there were multiple groups at the park when an altercation broke out and "people started firing their firearms," Garcia said. The shot spotter technology recorded 36 shots had been fired.

A total of five people were injured in the shooting. A 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Of the four remaining victims, three were taken to a local hospital and one "had a graze wound to the body," Garcia said. All four victims are in stable condition.

Police have not identified any of the victims.

Officers detained two possible suspects in connection with the shooting and are investigating if there may be more.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com