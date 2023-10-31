21-year-old woman killed in Selbyville Halloween party shooting identified

Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Selbyville as 21-year-old Abriana Ingram of Milford.

Just before midnight Saturday, police responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of a strip mall at 36334 Dupont Boulevard.

A fight had broken out during a Halloween party and attendees were "asked to disperse," according to a Delaware State Police news release. The fight continued into the parking lot, where Ingram and a 30-year-old Seaford woman were shot.

"The two victims were not involved in the altercation," the news release said.

The unknown suspect fled, according to police.

Ingram was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The other victim was taken to a hospital, treated and released, according to police.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident and anyone with information should contact Detective A. Bluto at 302-741-2859 or send a private Facebook message to state police. Information can be provided anonymously by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Police identify victim of Halloween party shooting in Selbyville