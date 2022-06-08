21-year-old woman killed in shooting following argument, Columbia police say

An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday, the Columbia Police Department said.

Officers began an investigation after a gunshot victim was taken to Prisma Health Richland hospital, police said Wednesday in a news release. Information on how the woman was taken to the hospital was not available.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the woman.

In an effort to find out where the shooting occurred, the investigation led officers to a Spalding Avenue home, according to the release. That’s in the area between North Main Street and Fairfield Avenue, about a mile from Columbia College.

Investigators said the woman went to the home and argued with a male acquaintance when the shooting occurred. The man was detained and brought to police headquarters for questioning before being released, according to the release.

There was no word about why the woman and man were arguing, or the nature of their relationship.

Crime scene teams went to the home and processed the scene, police said. Information on anything officers discovered during the search was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by police, who continue to investigate the shooting and are consulting about the investigation with the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.