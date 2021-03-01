21 organization products from Amazon with thousands of reviews

Rachel Dube, Reviewed.com
·11 min read
Getting your life organized has never been easier.
Let’s be honest: spring cleaning is right around the corner and our homes are still a mess despite spending all of our time there. Luckily, there are plenty of organizational things on Amazon that will whip your organizational skills into shape. While there are thousands of products on Amazon, these products are vetted and loved by thousands of reviewers so getting organized has never been easier.

Whether you’re looking to revamp your Easter decoration storage, turn your pantry into something The Home Edit would approve of, or just get yourself neat and tidy, you’ll find everything you need. From Nespresso pod organizers to a handy broom holder, below are 11 organizational products that have the approval of thousands of reviewers.

1. A heavy-duty three-shelf storage unit

You can store just about anything on this sturdy shelving unit.
You can store just about anything on this sturdy shelving unit.

Reviews: 26,674

Average rating: 4.6 stars

You can never go wrong with a heavy-duty shelving unit. This one has adjustable shelves, can hold up to 250 pounds, and is incredibly durable, meaning it’ll work well indoors or outdoors and can hold just about anything. More than 20,000 reviewers love using this unit to store gardening tools, pantry items, pans, plants, craft supplies, decorations, and more.

Get the Amazon Basics 3-Shelf Adjustable, Heavy Duty Storage Unit from Amazon for $31.94

2. An easy-to-use underwear drawer organizer

Finding your favorite pair of underwear has never been easier.
Finding your favorite pair of underwear has never been easier.

Reviews: 30,057

Average rating: 4.6 stars

Your underwear drawer probably won't be organized until it’s experienced this organizer. Yeah, we said it. These Simple Houseware Closet Underwear Organizers will make your once chaotic drawer into an organized oasis with their easy-to-sort compartments. It'll save you time searching for your favorite pair and ensure everything in your drawer has a designated spot. Seriously, you’ll never have to spend time sorting your drawer ever again. They’re also great for storing lingerie, socks, leggings, and sports bras, according to 30,000 Amazon reviewers.

Get the Simple Houseware Closet Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider from Amazon for $15.97

3. A handy broom holder

Store brooms, mops, and more in this functional holder.
Store brooms, mops, and more in this functional holder.

Reviews: 25,396

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Say goodbye to stuffing your brooms, mops, and other cleaning supplies into random closets in your home or apartment. With this broom holder, you can keep all the essentials—like brooms, mops, rakes, shovels,—in one easy-to-install, accessible place and fits perfectly in a garage or closet. It reduces clutter, provides easy access to essential tools, and has tons of storage space—11 spots to be exact—which is why more than 25,000 reviewers love it.

Get the Berry Ave Broom Holder from Amazon for $14.97

4. A 24-drawer unit for crafting supplies

This set of drawers can hold all your supplies for beading, sewing, crafting, and more.
This set of drawers can hold all your supplies for beading, sewing, crafting, and more.

Reviews: 5,496

Average rating: 4.6 stars

If you’ve taken up beading, soap making, or sewing during quarantine, you’ll want this 24-drawer unit to keep the supplies for your newly minted hobby organized. Ample storage space aside, the drawers are the perfect size for sorting and storing small supplies—think beads, paper clips, screws, and Legos—and have the approval of more than 5,000 reviewers. Basically, it’ll help keep you organized and prevent you from stepping on a Lego barefoot—which we all know you never want to do.

Get the Akro-Mils 24 Drawer 10124, Plastic Parts Storage Hardware and Craft Cabinet from Amazon for $29.41

5. A stylish outdoor storage bench

This bench doubles as outdoor storage--a major selling point.
This bench doubles as outdoor storage--a major selling point.

Reviews: 12,047

Average rating: 4.3 stars

Since the onset of the pandemic, the majority of social gatherings have been held outdoors. So if you have anyone over, it’s likely your friends (or family) will see your sports equipment, pool accessories, or spare cushions lying around outside. This outdoor storage bench is just what you need to keep clutter at bay. It not only makes the perfect place to sit (and hide the clutter) but looks elegant and is water-resistant, which is why it’s adored by more than 12,000 reviewers.

Get the Keter Eden 70 Gallon Storage Bench from Amazon for $157.99

6. A way to organize all your food container lids

Conveniently store container lids in one place.
Conveniently store container lids in one place.

Reviews: 15,282

Average rating: 4.6 stars

As someone who uses tons of food storage containers, I can speak firsthand for how annoying it is when they all fall out of the cabinet at once. Instead of just shoving them into drawers and avoiding the problem, bring in this incredibly genius food container lid organizer that will also look aesthetically pleasing in your drawer. More than 15,000 reviewers love it as it holds different sized lids, is easy to set up, and includes five long adjustable draws.

Get the YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer from Amazon for $19.99

7. A rotating adjustable makeup organizer

You&#39;ll love how easy it is to see everything.
You'll love how easy it is to see everything.

Reviews: 11,011

Average rating: 4.6 stars

Are your beauty products scattered all over your vanity or throughout your bathroom cabinets? If the answer is yes, then you need this rotating adjustable makeup organizer. According to more than 11,000 reviewers, this organizer can literally hold it all—skincare products, makeup, deodorant, and other toiletries—and wipes clean with just one swipe of a damp cloth. Since its shelves are adjustable, you can also use them to hold your hair products, makeup brushes, and beauty tools too. Plus, it rotates so seeing everything you own is easier than ever.

Get the AmeiTech Makeup Organizer from Amazon for $26.88

8. A heavy-duty pan organizer

Storing pans has never looked better.
Storing pans has never looked better.

Reviews: 9,065

Average rating: 4.6 stars

How are you currently storing your pots and pans? In various cabinets throughout your kitchen or on your counters due to lack of space? If you answered the latter, then you might want this pan organizer. It’ll not only save you space in your cabinets, but it will also look gorgeous on your counter thanks to its color options that’ll match any decor. It’ll fit any sized pans—from your large saucepan to your cast iron skillet—and can be mounted vertically or horizontally.

Get the Cuisinel Heavy Duty Pan Organizer from Amazon for $27.99

9. Containers that will keep your cereal fresh

Never worry about stale cereal ever again.
Never worry about stale cereal ever again.

Reviews: 7,142

Average rating: 4.8 stars

There is absolutely nothing worse than opening a box of cereal only to find it stale. Ditch the box entirely with these cereal containers. Its silicone seal keeps the cereal, snacks, or granola fresh and its smooth pour spout offers mess-free cereal dispensing. Since they’re clear, you can see exactly what’s inside and reviewers love how they look beautiful in any space like your counter, cabinets, or pantry.

Get the OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Airtight Pop Cereal Dispenser Set from Amazon for $49.95

10. A mesh desk organizer so you can actually find things

Cluttered desk? Not with this mesh desk organizer.
Cluttered desk? Not with this mesh desk organizer.

Reviews: 17,687

Average rating: 4.7 stars

You know what’s not fun? Endlessly searching through the drawers in your home office to find the supplies you need. Also not fun? Losing important papers in the massive mess of papers scattered all over your desk. Finally stop searching with this mesh desk organizer. It has plenty of space to sort your papers and store supplies while keeping your desk clutter at bay. It's also easy to assemble, which is why it’s approved by more than 17,500 reviewers and maintains a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

Get the SimpleHouseware Mesh Desk Organizer from Amazon for $24.97

11. A shoe rack for keeping all your shoes in one place

All your shoes in one spot.
All your shoes in one spot.

Reviews: 25,750

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Shoe racks are a great solution for those of us who are constantly tripping over our shoes (guilty!). Place it by your front entryway, in your closet, or your garage and you’ll never worry about finding or falling over your shoes ever again. Reviewers love this one, in particular, because it holds up to twenty pairs of shoes, feels super sturdy, and comes with a mesh rack that ensures heels won't fall through it.

Get the Simple Houseware 4-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer from Amazon for $22.87

12. A unique silverware organizer

You&#39;ll never have to dig for silverware in your drawer again.
You'll never have to dig for silverware in your drawer again.

Reviews: 40,526

Average rating: 4.5 stars

Everyone needs a silverware organizer. Otherwise, you're just sifting through overcrowded drawers and this one is popular on Amazon Dubbed by reviewers as “absolutely perfect,” it fits seamlessly into most drawers and can flawlessly organize your once messy silverware drawer. The individual stacked compartments, cutlery icon, and unique design only add to their appeal. Reviewers also say they hold a ton and can even be used to organize scissors and other tools.

Get the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray for Cutlery from Amazon for $9.99

13. A place that keeps batteries handy

Finding batteries has never been easier or more aesthetically pleasing.
Finding batteries has never been easier or more aesthetically pleasing.

Reviews: 10.805

Average rating: 4.6 stars

Forget about losing all your batteries in overcrowded drawers or closets. This battery organizer will help keep them in one place and save you time distinguishing between AA or AAA. Made of a durable plastic material, over 10,000 reviewers adore how simple it is to store flatly in a drawer or closet or mount onto the wall for easy access. And, it has space for plenty of batteries—93 to be exact!

Get The Battery Organizer Storage Case from Amazon for $40.39

14. A pole shower caddy for an organized oasis

Everyone needs extra shower storage--us included.
Everyone needs extra shower storage--us included.

Reviews: 4,540

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Regardless of how many bottles of shampoo, conditioner, or body wash you throw out, there is simply never enough space in your shower. Insert a pole shower caddy. It’s adjustable, contains four corner-hugging baskets, and maximizes the usage of small spaces so it’ll fit perfectly in any shower. Plus, reviewers love its tool-free assembly and how the baskets can fit various height bottles of shampoos, conditioners, body washes, or other toiletries.

Get the Zenna Home 2159NN Tension Shower Pole Caddy from Amazon for $29.99

15. Food storage containers for meal prepping

These containers are great for meal prepping.
These containers are great for meal prepping.

Reviews: 11,152

Average rating: 4.7 stars

If meal prepping is your thing, it’s definitely time to consider purchasing a set of food storage containers. They’ll help keep your fridge and freezer organized and make finding your preprepared meals a seamless process. Aside from their pristine appearance, reviewers find themselves repurchasing these as they keep food fresh with their air and water-tight seal.

Get the Fullstar Food Storage Container with Lids from Amazon for $30.51

16. A Nespresso pod organizer

Find your favorite Nespresso pods with minimal effort.
Find your favorite Nespresso pods with minimal effort.

Reviews: 14,573

Average rating: 4.8 stars

Ever have those days when you walk to the kitchen with your eyes half opened and end up accidentally placing the wrong Nespresso pod into your machine? Well, I did until I started using this Nespresso pod organizer. Since the drawer slides out, finding my favorite pods are easy, and more than 14,000 Amazon reviewers agree. The glass top makes it easy to see inside and you can stack your machine on top of it to maximize your counter space. It will help keep your morning coffee (or espresso) routine free of any mishaps.

Get the DecoBros Crystal Tempered Glass Nespresso Vertuoline Storage Drawer Holder For Capsules from Amazon for $31.97

17. A kitchen sink caddy for your sponge

Your sponge will thank you.
Your sponge will thank you.

Reviews: 17,822

Average rating: 4.5 stars

Right when you need your sponge to tackle a pile of dishes, it's always sitting at the bottom of the sink soaking up gross liquids. That's why a sink caddy is an important organizational tool. Aside from providing easy access to your sponge, it’ll also help it dry faster due to its ventilation holes and won't move around thanks to suction cups that grip onto any surface. Reviewers say you won't regret this purchase, and it’ll last you for a while as a great addition to your kitchen sink.

Get the Simplehuman Slim Sink Caddy from Amazon for $12.99

18. Food organizers for a Home Edit approved pantry

Turn your pantry into something The Home Edit would approve of with these OXO containers.
Turn your pantry into something The Home Edit would approve of with these OXO containers.

Reviews: 8,473

Average rating: 4.7 stars

There is absolutely nothing The Home Edit loves more than an organized pantry—and I concur. It not only looks aesthetically pleasing but makes it easy to find whatever ingredient or snack that you’re looking for. These organizers look incredible, keep food fresh, and seal tightly, which is why they maintain a 4.7-star rating from more than 8,000 Amazon reviewers. Add this to your spring cleaning agenda and you will instantly see results.

Get the OXO Good Grips 8-Piece POP Container Baking Set from Amazon for $59.95

19. A spice rack for impeccable organization

This gorgeous spice rack can fit 20 different spices.
This gorgeous spice rack can fit 20 different spices.

Reviews: 7,712

Average rating: 4.7 stars

If you’re a spice lover but simply don’t have the space for your everything bagel seasoning and your garlic powder, try a spice rack. Aside from looking absolutely impeccable, it rotates and comes with labeled glass jars to make finding your favorites easy. More than 7,000 reviewers love this one as it already comes with seasonings, looks neat, and has a spectacular value. It’ll organize your kitchen and allow you the opportunity to try out those new recipes you’ve been saving.

Get the Kamenstein Revolving 20-Jar Countertop Rack Tower Organizer from Amazon for $40.49

20. An interlocking desk drawer organizer

Say goodbye to your junk drawer.
Say goodbye to your junk drawer.

Reviews: 2,959

Average rating: 4.6 stars

It's time to upgrade from your chaotic drawers that are incredibly difficult to find things in with a few simple separators. Made from a durable plastic material, these are great for turning your “junk” drawer into a “functional” drawer. They have ample space, fit into different-sized drawers, and are easy to clean. Plus, reviewers say they use these to organize drawers in their office, kitchen, bathroom, and garage.

Get the Backerysupply Interlocking Desk Drawer Organizer Separators from Amazon for $10.99

21. A set of mesh laundry bags

These mesh bags make sorting delicates simple.
These mesh bags make sorting delicates simple.

Reviews: 35,452

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Sorting delicates can be quite a difficult task. You need to separate by color, type, and material while ensuring that you don't mix anything in the washing machine—like sweatshirts, blankets, and robes—that will cause the other items to get ruined. That's exactly where a set of mesh laundry bags comes in. They'll make sorting way easier, take up minimal space, and will ensure your delicates—like lingerie, blouses, underwear, and stocking—stay separate. According to more than 35,000 reviewers, these make doing laundry a simple task and double as a great travel laundry bag.

Get the Set of 5 Mesh Laundry Bags from Amazon for $11.99

