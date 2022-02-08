21 PA Hospitals Ranked Among 2022's Best, 4 In Top 50

PENNSYLVANIA — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to place renewed importance on access to safe, quality health care, a new ranking by Healthgrades has recognized 21 hospitals in Pennsylvania for superior performance.

Healthgrades, an online health care information company, on Tuesday released its 2022 list of America’s Best Hospitals. The annual ranking recognizes the top 1, 2 and 5 percent of hospitals in the nation.

To compile the ranking, researchers looked at Centers for Medicare and Medicaid data between 2018 and 2020 for more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Researchers then analyzed how each performed across 31 commonly treated conditions and procedures including heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, respiratory failure, sepsis and stroke.

In a release announcing the 2022 list, Healthgrades said that only 22 percent of U.S. adult patients said that they considered hospital quality the last time they selected a specialist. By offering easy access to data-driven hospital ratings, Healthgrades connects consumers with the providers and hospitals who are right for their care needs.

“It is crucial to know the top-performing hospitals in your community and look to these centers of clinical excellence to support you and your family’s health long-term,” Burt Kann, executive vice president and Head of Product at Healthgrades said in a news release on Tuesday.

“Many individuals choose a specialist without considering the quality of the hospital where that doctor treats patients. These questions need to be asked, and Healthgrades has the answers.”

This also means that if all hospitals performed similarly to Healthgrades America’s Best Hospitals, 167,235 lives could potentially have been saved, the release says.

After identifying eligible hospitals, Healthgrades used a series of steps to compile its final rankings. Read the full methodology for the rankings.

Here are the Pennsylvania hospitals ranked among the best in the nation.

Story continues

Top 50:

Chester County Hospital

Lancaster General

Lankenau Medical Center

Reading Hospital

Top 100:

Chambersburg Hospital

Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Riddle Memorial Hospital

St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

UPMC Harrisburg

Top 250:

Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Einstein Medical Center Montgomery

Geisinger Community Medical Center

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Jeanes Hospital

Pennsylvania Hospital

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

Saint Joseph Medical Center

UPMC St. Margaret

Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital

WellSpan York Hospital

The hospitals listed above are organized alphabetically and are not ranked in any particular order. Healthgrades’ complete list of the top 250 hospitals is also organized by state and not ranked in any order.

“Now more than ever, consumers understand the importance of researching hospitals and finding the best organization to meet their health care needs,” Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer of Healthgrades, said in a release. “Especially in this era of COVID-19, we commend the recipients … for their commitment to providing superior outcomes and keeping their communities safe.”

In addition to its Best Hospitals ranking, Healthgrades provides information to consumers based on patient surveys, data from government sources and data that comes directly from providers or practices.

You can see the full list of the top 50, 100 and 250 hospitals from Healthgrades on its website.

This article originally appeared on the Across Pennsylvania Patch