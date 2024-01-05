21 people arrested in retail theft operations. Folsom police recover $17,000 in merchandise

Twenty-one people were arrested in Folsom last month after police carried out a retail theft “blitz” operations across the city.

In four retail theft blitz operations, officers recovered more than $17,000 in stolen merchandise, the Folsom Police Department said.

Folsom officers launched the operations after receiving 159 reports of retail theft in December, the department said in a news release.

They teamed up with the California Highway Patrol and targeted retail businesses across the city.

“Looking ahead, the Folsom Police Department remains committed to curbing the rise in retail theft with a series of planned retail theft blitzes in 2024,” the Police Department said.