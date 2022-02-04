21 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Feb. 4—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Brittany K. Gaba, 1908 Brentwood St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of robbery, robbery (direct), and theft from a person in a protected class (direct).

Derek Anthony Vaughn, 3106 Illinois Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of robbery, robbery (direct), and theft from a person in a protected class (direct).

Heather Lydic, 1091 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Cindy Singleton, 7601 Hwy. 42, Apt. #1, Florence, Ky.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Ernest W. Stevens, 3405 Lynn Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Vincent Singletary-Harrell, 215 Dalton St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and obstructing official business.

Thomas Lee Wright II, 6276 Liberty Fairfield Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Sarah Conover McTaggart, 6134 Fireside Drive, Apt. B, Centerville; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Jason S. Barnes, 715 Cleveland Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of assault.

Benjamin Michael Whitaker, 5824 Reigart Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct) and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Mandie Mae Franklin, 3201 Glenmore Ave., Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on four counts of illegal processing of drug documents, three counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug (direct), two counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug, and one count of illegal processing of drug documents.

Jason Daniel Forrest, 6608 Wooden Shoe Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and burglary (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Allante Jeff Simmons, 50 Edgebrook Drive, Ste. D, Springboro; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Joseph Kenyon Allen, 2013 Germantown St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; aggravated possession of drugs; obstructing official business; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Alexander Griffith, 1320 Bernice St., Middletown; indicted on four counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count each of possessing drug abuse instruments and criminal trespass.

Kyha Antonia Ennis, 118 Ohio Ave., Monroe; indicted on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments.

Adara Cheyenne Baldwin, 148 Kensington St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Swave Finesse Carter, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Clayton Sebastian, 662 Hogg Ridge Road, Dry Ridge, Ky.; indicted on one count of each of telecommunications fraud, theft, and misuse of credit cards.

Chelsea Lee Sharp, 740 Clark St., Franklin; indicted on three counts of receiving stolen property, and one count each of possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dalton Whyn Eddy, 15 N. Ohio 42, Waynesville; indicted on one count of burglary.