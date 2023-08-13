21 People Who Made Such Bad, Inappropriate, And Rude Decisions, I actually Asked Myself, "What The Heck Is Going On Here?"

TechCrunch

Elon Musk says his fight with Mark Zuckerberg is definitely happening, and I'm so, so sorry I have to write these words and present them in this article. To pull back the curtain, every time Musk does something asinine and moronic, we in the media wrestle with the anguish of whether or not we actually have to write about this stupid shit – and the unfortunate answer, a lot of the time, ends up being 'yes.' In case you've somehow been blissfully unaware of this whole frustratingly stupid saga, Musk and Zuckerberg have been playing out an extended 'will-they-or-won't-they' with the notion that they'll MMA fight each other for no reason other than that masculine identity is truly in some kind of significant crisis tied to the horrors of late-stage capitalism.