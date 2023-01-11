These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Jan. 10—Twenty-one people were indicted in Clark County this week on the following charges:

Katelyn Henry, 29: theft, burglary, breaking and entering, safecracking, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Edward Stevens, 56: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Juan Applin Jr., 37, of Springfield: assault.

Scott R. Pridge-Sledge, 32, of Springfield: abduction, felonious assault, domestic violence, corrupting another with drugs.

Billie M. William III, 36, of Springfield: burglary, domestic violence.

Jacob A. Wood, 25, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of having weapons under disability.

Christopher M. Paul, 30, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.

Richard L. Stahlberg, 23, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Demetris L. Clark, 36, of Springfield: two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of cocaine.

Adrian Ortiz-Palos, 37, of New Carlisle: burglary, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Allysa M. Allison, 26, of Springfield: assault.

Dakota Ryan Louis Sigmon, 21, of Springfield: assault.

Anthony Truss, 50, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Ryan M. Minney, 27, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improper handling or firearms in a motor vehicle.

Lindsey Dalton, 24: receiving stolen property.

Willie J. Little, 48, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Lawaun D. Bass, 33: muder, felonious assault, improper discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, tampering with evidence.

Nefertari A. Alexander, 32, of Columbus: complicity to murder, felonious assault, complicity to improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Lee Mays, 40, of Springfield: two counts of felonious assault, having weapons under disability.

Roy L. Pierce Jr., 43: aggravated possession of drugs.

James Buchanan, 54: theft, forgery.