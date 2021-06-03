These 21 people were indicted in Clark County
Jun. 3—These 21 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court cases. Indictments include:
Ciera Daube, 32, of Springfield: felonious assault.
Jason Frock, 37, of Springfield: two counts of burglary, possession of criminal tools.
Willie Weatherly, 18: two counts of burglary, possession of criminal tools.
Robert Fairchild, 32, of New Carlisle: receiving stolen property.
Christopher Barr, 51, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.
Michael Sibole, 29, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Forest Money, 36: aggravated possession of drugs.
Matthew Goodridge, 33, of North Hampton: burglary.
Justin Bowshier, 41, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Daniel Fritts, 33, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Tomisha Bullard, 28, of Springfield: burglary.
Dakota Whitt, 30, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Charles Cureton, 32, of St. Paris: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Zachary Henry, 28, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Anthony Gamble Jr., 24: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Joseph Stevens, 40, of Springfield: two counts of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Frank Hearns, 33, of Springfield: felonious assault.
Bryan Jones, 39, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Israel Koob, 19, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business.
Kevon Mathews, 21, of North College Hill: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Terrence Brooks, 50, of Springfield: robbery.