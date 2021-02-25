These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Riley Newton, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·1 min read

Feb. 25—These 21 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:

Zyairiya Wade, 23, of Springfield: unlawful transaction in weapons.

Bradley Taylor, 28, of Mechanicsburg: trepass in a habitation when a person is present of likely to be present.

Shila Hickcox, 29, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Rodney Lee, 32, of New Carlisle: breaking & entering.

James Malolo, 51, of Springfield: breaking & entering, possessing criminal tools.

Ryan McFadden, 22, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

Jeremy Begovich, 35, of Huber Heights: aggravated possession of drugs.

Jessica Vance, 32, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Aaron Jacks, 37, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Douglas Alfaro, 34, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, domestic violence, violating protection order.

Scott Courtney, 34: theft, receiving stolen property.

Misty Lewis, 37, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business.

Amhad Ali, 37, of Huber Heights: theft, illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits.

Amanda Donathan, 37, of New Carlisle: possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Deann Thompson, 36, of Medway: aggravated possession of drugs.

Steven Scerba, 30, of Springfield: two counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Daniel Tayor Jr., 18, of Springfield: obstructing official business.

Douglas Beverly, 40, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, felonious assault.

Joshua McDomas, 34, of Dayton: breaking & entering, theft.

Mark Ross, 45, of Milford Center: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Amanda Boling, 27, of Fairborn: aggravated possession of drugs.

