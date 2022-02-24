These 21 people were indicted in Clark County
Feb. 24—These 21 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:
Janaiva Rea'Shae Benion, 23, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearm, violating a protection order.
Billy Joe Leece Jr., 51, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Aaron Lee Baker, 49, of Springfield: possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.
Joseph Pennington, 32, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Tiffany M. Hearn, 29, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.
Jackie W. Eubank, 59, of Fairborn: violating protection order, domestic violence.
William Ham, 30, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.
Scottie L. Crabtrey, 37: receiving stolen property.
Jerome L. Palmer, 41, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.
Jacob Chambers, 21: assault, disrupting public service.
Phillip K. Cantrell, 40: possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs.
Delino S. Tapia, 51, of New Carlisle: two counts violating protection order.
Zachery D. Lemaster, 22, of Fairborn: aggravated possession of drugs.
Sharod L. Lay, 39, of Springfield: two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Corey Miracle, 24: having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Santiago Juan, 39, of Springfield: aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to stop after an accident.
Michael Pash, 53, of Medway: theft.
William McKay Moore, 46, of Springfield: assault.
Christina R. Whitt, 25, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Andrew D. Evilsizor, 40: vandalism.
Chance T. Daube, 32, of Springfield: theft.