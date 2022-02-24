Feb. 24—These 21 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Janaiva Rea'Shae Benion, 23, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearm, violating a protection order.

Billy Joe Leece Jr., 51, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Aaron Lee Baker, 49, of Springfield: possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

Joseph Pennington, 32, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Tiffany M. Hearn, 29, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Jackie W. Eubank, 59, of Fairborn: violating protection order, domestic violence.

William Ham, 30, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

Scottie L. Crabtrey, 37: receiving stolen property.

Jerome L. Palmer, 41, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

Jacob Chambers, 21: assault, disrupting public service.

Phillip K. Cantrell, 40: possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs.

Delino S. Tapia, 51, of New Carlisle: two counts violating protection order.

Zachery D. Lemaster, 22, of Fairborn: aggravated possession of drugs.

Sharod L. Lay, 39, of Springfield: two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Corey Miracle, 24: having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Santiago Juan, 39, of Springfield: aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to stop after an accident.

Michael Pash, 53, of Medway: theft.

William McKay Moore, 46, of Springfield: assault.

Christina R. Whitt, 25, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Andrew D. Evilsizor, 40: vandalism.

Chance T. Daube, 32, of Springfield: theft.