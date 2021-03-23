19 Cute Bathroom Decor Finds to Create Your Own Personal Spa

Zoë Sessums, Sophia Herring
  • For transporting yourself to a botanical wonderland, whether or not it’s gray and dreary outside, this floral option is the way to go. $88, Anthropologie. <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/agneta-shower-curtain?category=bathroom&color=095&type=STANDARD&size=One%20Size&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • For one part eco-friendly and one part ultra-cozy, these towels are made of 100% pure organic cotton terry and come in a lovely, soothing palette of hues. $98, Pact. <a href="https://wearpact.com/home/home/bath/waffle%20bath%20towels/wa1-hwb-sgl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Made from 100% sustainably sourced cotton, these embossed towels from Slowtide are super plush and stylish, meaning you might just want to hang out in your towel all morning long. $100, Garmentory. <a href="https://www.garmentory.com/sale/21430-slowtide/textiles-towels/853705-slowtide-clive-two-piece-bundle-mustard" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Avoid makeup stains on your lighter towels with these options from Weezie. The navy pair comes with a variety of cheeky embroidery options. $40, Weezie. <a href="https://weezietowels.com/products/makeup-towel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Re-creating the at-home spa experience really requires a good robe. This ultra-absorbent terry option will take your sanctuary vibe up a notch. $88, Brooklinen. <a href="https://www.brooklinen.com/collections/accessories/products/hammam-robe?variant=31969108918362" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Spruce up your bathroom with a handmade ceramic detailing. These Sin stoneware wall hooks are as handy as they are beautiful, and are the ideal way to free up precious counter space. $42, Lulu and Georgia. <a href="https://www.luluandgeorgia.com/sin-uni-wall-hook-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • It’s hard not to love Cold Picnic’s bath mats with their choose-your-own-adventure sort of patterning. The abstract design is a perfectly subtle touch for a cool but calming bathroom. $60, Coming Soon. <a href="https://comingsoonnewyork.com/products/sleeping-giant-bath-mat" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • For a graphic touch, this machine-washable <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/bath-mats-to-wake-up-your-space?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mat" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mat</a> has a nice design in black-and-smoke-gray hues. $38, Lulu and Georgia. <a href="https://www.luluandgeorgia.com/masha-mat" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • For a simple and functional—but still fun—toothbrush, we love this Hay option, which is manufactured by Scandinavian tooth care specialist Jordan. $6, Hay. <a href="https://us.hay.com/accessories/by-room/bathroom/tann-toothbrush/2515071.html?lang=en_US#lang=en_US&start=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • These marble-base <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/17-powder-room-mirrors-were-loving-right-now?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mirrors" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mirrors</a> will bring a sophisticated touch to your morning routine. $68, Anthropologie. <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/pandora-tabletop-vanity-mirror?category=bathroom&color=010&type=STANDARD&size=XS&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Get two for the price of one with this double hand mirror that works either wall mounted or portable. $65, Hay. <a href="https://us.hay.com/accessories/by-type/mirrors/mirror-mirror/2515022.html?lang=en_US#lang=en_US&hpn=6&start=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Display your soap or loofah in a milk-glass-lady dish available in an assortment of colors. $40, Coming Soon. <a href="https://comingsoonnewyork.com/products/bathing-lady" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Make your bath time into spa time with a sleek storage caddy. $148, Anthropologie. <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/maison-storage-bath-caddy?category=bathroom&color=001&type=STANDARD&size=One%20Size&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Set yourself up with a book and a bev, and soak to your heart’s delight. This bath caddy will keep your things dry and organized. $40, Bed Bath & Beyond. <a href="https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/product/haven-teak-bathtub-caddy/5052322?keyword=haven-teak-bath-caddy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • These adorable sugar cubes are perfectly sized for individual use, come in many different scents, and are the ideal bathroom display product. $24, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Harper-Ari-Dream-Exfoliating-Sugar/dp/B07DMV6QDW" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Each of these small, chic notebooks, created in collaboration with French natural scent expert Laboratoire Monique Rémy, gives you the history of a different familiar ingredient in perfumery. Dive into one or collect all 10. $25, Nez Editions. <a href="https://www.nez-editions.us/collections/nez-lmr-the-naturals-notebook-en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This dermatologist-recommended <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/review-the-canopy-humidifier?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:humidifier" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">humidifier</a> offers an aroma subscription for a continuously updated selection of essentials oils that are sure make your bathroom feel like a spa. $150, Canopy. <a href="https://getcanopy.co/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_content=110536191357&utm_term=canopy%20humidifier&utm_campaign=Google%7CSearch%7CBranded%7CCore%7CExact&gclid=Cj0KCQiAyoeCBhCTARIsAOfpKxjrJNjMnd_0YKqmTxPB503zfMtTvOtLDyQmQ0et_FbHnBMNTDua23MaAkRqEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This two-in-one product starts as a candle with a refreshing springtime scent, and ends up as a <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/20-indoor-planters-under-80?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:planter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">planter</a> you can reuse to house a small plant. $32, Anthropologie. <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/blooming-terracotta-planter-candle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Fill this porcelain diffuser up with pure essential oils, select a time setting, and prepare to enjoy fresh scents all day long. $119, Vitruvi. <a href="https://vitruvi.com/collections/diffusers/products/essential-oil-diffuser-blush?variant=15857186308145" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Agneta Shower Curtain

For transporting yourself to a botanical wonderland, whether or not it's gray and dreary outside, this floral option is the way to go. $88, Anthropologie.

Set up your home sanctuary with these soothing bathroom accessories

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

