19 Cute Bathroom Decor Finds to Create Your Own Personal Spa

The Telegraph

Boris Johnson has risked another row over the use of taxpayers’ money after procuring a second plane painted in the colours of the Union flag. Downing Street confirmed on Monday night that the UK had acquired a second aircraft, a six-month-old Airbus A321, after images emerged of it stationed at Stansted Airport with a red, white and blue paintwork. The plane has been leased from Titan Airways and will be used by Mr Johnson, Cabinet ministers and members of the Royal family for short-haul flights. However, a government spokesman refused to say how much the lease deal cost when approached by The Telegraph, although they insisted it was “value for money”. Details of the contract are due to be published later this year. It comes just months after the Prime Minister was accused of squandering £900,000 on a paint job of the RAF Voyager – known as the ‘Brexit jet’ – an Airbus A330, which will continue to be used for long-haul trips. “The aircraft with its Global Britain livery will promote a strong image of the role the UK plays on the international stage when it is used by the Prime Minister, government ministers and senior members of the royal household,” the spokesman said. “It also offers value for money compared to the ad-hoc hire of private planes.” The spokesman added that commercial flights were the “preferred option” for ministers and that costs were “taken into account in all travel decisions”. The move prompted a backlash from some MPs, with Stewart Hosie, the SNP’s shadow cabinet office minister, telling The Independent: “It speaks volumes of the Tories’ priorities that it will throw taxpayers’ cash at a private Tory government jet and Union Jack paint job at the same time as imposing a public sector pay freeze, cuts to Universal Credit, and tax rises for millions of workers. “The Government must come clean over how much public money it has spent on this second private plane – given it is not long after it splurged nearly £1m of taxpayers’ cash on its first private plane – in the middle of a pandemic.”