  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

21 Republican governors attack Biden's COVID-19 stimulus bill for 'penalizing' their states

Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Twenty-one Republican governors and one Democrat are taking aim at a key component of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill, arguing a proposed allocation of funds "punishes" states that did not fully lock down businesses amid the pandemic.

The governors, led by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, issued a statement over the weekend critical of what they called a "biased" formula used to decide how much money in direct aid each states receives. One Democrat, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, also supported the statement.

Biden's bill, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, proposes $350 billion in direct aid to state and city governments to replenish tax revenue collections that declined during the pandemic. Most of the funding for each state would be based on its unemployment figures – not overall population. States where the most citizens were out of work last year would receive a greater share.

More: House passes Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill with $1,400 personal checks, legislation heads to Senate

That arrangement "punishes states that took a measured approach to the pandemic and entered the crisis with healthy state budgets and strong economies," the governors said in the statement.

"A state’s ability to keep businesses open and people employed should not be a penalizing factor when distributing funds. If Congress is going to provide aid to states, it should be on an equitable population basis.”

Biden's COVID-19 relief bill passed the Democratic-controlled House early Saturday morning by a mostly party-line 219-212 vote. It now heads to the evenly divided Senate, where a vote is expected this week.

The White House declined to comment.

Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harris, responding to the governors' criticism, tweeted, "There is idiotic and then there is this! SC, wake up!" Harris, former state party chairman in South Carolina, touted how the bill would deliver $1,400 stimulus check as well as funding for vaccinations, schools and housing.

More: 'The need is real': GOP mayors embrace Biden's COVID-19 relief plan even as Republican lawmakers pan it

House Republicans have seized on the funding formula to allege Biden's bill disproportionately helps "states run by the Democrat majority’s political allies."

Thirty-three states would receive fewer funds than if the formula were based on population, according to an analysis from the office of Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, the top Republican on the House Budget Committee. Twenty-three of the states are led by Republican governors and 10 by Democratic governors.

The five states that would see their funding decrease the most are Georgia, Florida, Virginia, South Carolina and Alabama, according to the analysis. Only Virginia has a Democratic governor.

The five states that would get the biggest financial boost by using unemployment as a criteria are California, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Nevada. Only Texas has a Republican governor. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is not among the 22 governors who signed on to the statement.

While few Republican governors have voiced support for Biden's COVID-19 relief bill, the legislation has garnered the public backing of 32 Republican mayors who say their cash-challenged cities need the assistance. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has been perhaps the most outspoken Republican governor in support of the bill's passage.

"There are many needs within states," Justice told USA TODAY last month.

More: Do states and cities 'need' Biden's $350 billion in direct COVID-19 relief? It depends where you're asking

Biden has touted the aid as a way for governments to pay police officers and firefighters, keep libraries and recreation centers open, and provide other core services. That's in addition to $130 billion proposed to help reopen public schools.

Biden met with nine Republican senators virtually Monday to discuss the Senate's vote on the relief bill.

"The group had a good discussion and was united in the goal of quickly passing a significant package that reflects the scope of the challenges our country is facing," the White House said.

Other governors who supported the statement are: Kay Ivey (R-Ala.), Mike Dunleavy (R-Ark.), Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.), Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), Brian Kemp (R-Ga.), Brad Little (R-Idaho), Eric Holcomb (R-Ind.), Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa), Tate Reeves (R-Miss.), Mike Parson (R-Mo.), Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Chris Sununu (R-N.H.), Doug Burgum (R-N.D.), Mike DeWine (R-Ohio), Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.), Kristi Noem (R-S.D.), Bill Lee (R-Tenn.), Spencer Cox (R-Utah) and Mark Gordon (R-Wyo.).

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @Joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: GOP governors criticize Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill as 'biased'

Recommended Stories

  • The lawyer for the 'QAnon Shaman' wants to use Trump's speech before the insurrection as part of his defense

    "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley's lawyer has blamed Donald Trump for inciting his client to storm the Capitol building on January 6.

  • Marcus Flowers to run for Congress against Marjorie Taylor Greene

    The military veteran announced his campaign on social media as Georgia Democrats aim to oust the freshman representative. Sgt. Marcus Flowers has announced his official campaign against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her seat in Georgia’s 14th Congressional district. In his newly released campaign video shared on social media, the military veteran laid out his case as a Democratic candidate.

  • Mike Pompeo Belatedly Embraces NY Times Calling Him Worst Secretary of State: ‘Badge of Honor’

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday he was embracing what he said was an insult from The New York Times. In his belated embrace, the former cabinet member appeared to be referring to a May 2020 op-ed by Thomas L. Friedman called, “Mike Pompeo Is the Worst Secretary of State Ever.” Actual reporting from the Times in January of this year was, of course, not as aggressively critical as the op-ed. One piece said he was leaving office with a “dubious legacy.” On Twitter Monday, March 1, 2021, Pompeo seemed to celebrate the opinion piece and attribute it broadly to the Times as a whole instead of to Friedman. Also Read: Mike Pompeo Denies Biden Win, Promises 'Smooth Transition to a Second Trump Administration' “We’ve been called all kinds of names. They try to cancel us. The New York Times even called me the ‘worst secretary of state in history.’ I wear it as a badge of honor,” he tweeted. He went on, “I will never stop speaking the truth and fighting to defend our freedoms. Neither should you.” Pompeo, who’s become a more prolific tweeter since leaving office as former President Donald Trump’s single-term administration ended, spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend. The CPAC theme this year was “America Uncanceled.” Read original story Mike Pompeo Belatedly Embraces NY Times Calling Him Worst Secretary of State: ‘Badge of Honor’ At TheWrap

  • Letters to the Editor: Republicans were worshipping a golden idol of Trump at CPAC. You can't make this stuff up

    Like the unfaithful Israelites who worshipped a golden idol, Republican Christians had a golden Trump idol to worship at CPAC.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shoots back at Ted Cruz, saying he treated storm-hit Texas as a 'layover' between trips to Cancun and CPAC

    "It appears Texas was just a layover stop for him between Cancun and Orlando to drop a pack of water into someone's trunk," Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • DeSantis joins GOP governors, says $16 billion in federal relief to Florida is unfair

    The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 federal relief package would mean $16 billion in aid to Florida. $10 billion to the state and $6 billion to cities and counties. The governor says it’s unfair.

  • Senate Democrats prepare to advance the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan without a $15-an-hour minimum wage

    Democratic efforts to salvage the wage increase with a new tax plan collapsed over the weekend as Senate Democrats gear up to pass the stimulus bill.

  • Trump's supporters boo Mitch McConnell despite his saying he'd 'absolutely' support the former president in 2024

    Former President Donald Trump took credit for Mitch McConnell's reelection but prompted a round of jeers and boos from his supporters.

  • Khashoggi report spurs 9/11 families to push Biden for more Saudi disclosures

    Seizing on the new disclosures about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the families of Sept. 11 victims are asking President Biden to release still-classified documents about an FBI investigation into the Saudi role in the terror attacks that were blocked from public release by the Trump administration.

  • The Supreme Court finally rejected Sidney Powell's election-conspiracy-theory lawsuits

    It extends an extraordinary losing streak for lawsuits from Donald Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

  • Parents Say After Honor Student, Musician Teen Son Died, They Learned He Had Fentanyl In His System

    Bridgette and Tom say their son, Devin, was an athlete, honor student and musician, whose life tragically ended after allegedly taking a pill that they say contained fentanyl. “We found out from the toxicology report that he had pure fentanyl in his system,” says Bridget. Devin’s sister adds, “I think if Devon knew what was in that pill, I don’t think he would have taken it.” Hear how the family discovered Devin had died in the video above. Dr. Laura Berman and her husband, Sam Chapman, recently suffered a similar loss when their 16-year-old son, Sammy, died of an accidental overdose. The couple started a Facebook group called Parents for Safer Children where they connected with Bridgette and Tom. On Monday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Celebrity TV Doctor Warns Parents after Son’s Quarantine Overdose,” watch more about these tragic stories. And, check local listings to see where you can tune in. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • Hyatt Hotels said it's taking claims the CPAC stage was inspired by a Nazi rune 'very seriously' and called hate symbols 'abhorrent'

    CPAC 2021 took place in the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida. Critics said the shape of the event's stage resembled one used by white supremacists.

  • Cuomo reverses course, asks New York Attorney General and top judge to appoint independent investigator over sexual harassment claims

    New York AG Letitia James said she does "not accept" Cuomo's proposal, calling for him to grant an "independent investigation with subpoena power."

  • After Trump's rosy COVID promises, Biden walks a line of pessimistic optimism

    Messaging a coronavirus endgame is a vexing challenge for the Biden administration, which says it’s trying to be honest with the American people instead of downplaying the pandemic the way Donald Trump did. “Our outlook is neither optimistic nor pessimistic,” a White House adviser said.

  • Donald Trump Jr Compares CNN’s Brian Stelter to Potato Head – But He Isn’t Fazed: ‘Just More BS Fuel’

    CNN’s Brian Stelter isn’t about ready to let a little thing like a childish comparison to Mr. Potato Head provoke him into a verbal spat with Donald Trump Jr., who tossed out the insult during his speech at CPAC on Saturday. On Sunday’s “Reliable Sources,” Stelter said such flinging of “distractions and dribble” that later spread and grow on social media and right-wing media outlets does what it is intended to do: draw people’s attention away from news stories that are actually important. He pointed out, in particular, how right-wing media outlets have turned the spotlight on trivial stories like the rebranding of Mr. Potato Head as gender-neutral or Disney+ adding disclaimers on some old episodes of “The Muppets” that says the program “includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures.” Also Read: CNN's Brian Stelter Warns That Right-Wing Media Will Continue to Push 'Extremism' After Trump (Video) “There is something wrong when so-called ‘cancel culture’ gets more attention than the troubles that millions of Americans are facing and the importance of a COVID relief bill,” Stelter said. And then there was Trump Jr.’s insult, which Stelter let slide off his back. “I thought of some really cutting responses, some really clever ways to respond, some really clever ways to go viral. But then, I stopped. I didn’t post anything,” Stelter said. “It was just another distraction. He wanted me to respond. This was just more BS fuel for the culture war, and it does not matter. The best thing we can do for each other in this world of tweetstorms is to refuse to be confused by that noise. There’s too much real news going on.” Watch Stelter’s segment about “distractions” in the clip below. CNN’s @brianstelter takes a look at how social media has made it difficult to filter relevant news from distractions: “On the internet, everything looks the same… Warping the public discourse, creating less space for the big stories and the big debates that we need to have.” pic.twitter.com/ze3rwIbnY4 — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) February 28, 2021 Read original story Donald Trump Jr Compares CNN’s Brian Stelter to Potato Head – But He Isn’t Fazed: ‘Just More BS Fuel’ At TheWrap

  • United Methodist conservatives detail plans for a breakaway

    Conservative leaders within the United Methodist Church unveiled plans Monday to form a new denomination, the Global Methodist Church, with a doctrine that does not recognize same-sex marriage. For now, the UMC is the largest mainline Protestant church in the U.S. and second only to the Southern Baptist Convention, an evangelical denomination, among all U.S. Protestant churches. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UMC’s General Conference — at which the schism would be debated — has been postponed for two consecutive years, and is now scheduled to take place in Minneapolis starting in late August of 2022.

  • US officials 'deeply concerned' as 29 states see virus cases rise; Johnson & Johnson to deliver 4M doses this week: Latest COVID-19 updates

    "We cannot be resigned to 70,000 cases per day, 2,000 daily deaths," the CDC's Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • White House Declines to Release Virtual Visitor Logs

    The Biden administration has declined to release virtual visitor logs for the White House after promising to do so during the 2020 campaign season. President Obama first instituted the practice of releasing visitor logs for the White House, but the Trump administration ceased doing so. While the current administration has made records of in-person visits to the White House available, it has declined to do so for virtual meetings. “For the sake of clarity—The Biden-Harris Administration will return to the policy of releasing White House visitor logs,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote on Twitter on January 15. Psaki dismissed the issue on Monday after a reporter asked after the virtual visitor logs during a White House briefing. “He’s meeting with members of the Senate virtually today,” Psaki said. “There, I’ve released it for you. What else would you like to know?” Hours before the briefing, White House spokesman Mike Gwin said the Biden administration was committed to transparency in comments to Politico. “President Biden committed during the campaign to restoring ethics and transparency to government, and in his first weeks in office he’s taken significant steps to deliver on that, including by reinstating the daily press briefing, putting in place sweeping ethics guidelines for the administration, and pledging to regularly release visitor logs again,” Gwin said.

  • Column: Biden throws a bombshell at Amazon's anti-union campaign

    Amazon's campaign against a union drive in Alabama has drawn fire from President Biden.

  • In rough start, Richards rescued by 20-pitch mercy rule

    Garrett Richards had gotten only one out during his first spring training start, loading the bases and walking in one run before the Red Sox stopped the inning after 23 pitches. “It’s building blocks man,” he said after being rescued by the new rule this spring training that allows managers to end an inning after a pitcher has thrown 20 pitches, regardless of how many outs or runners on base there are. Richards told reporters from Fort Myers, Florida, that his pitches were moving well, but he just struggled to keep them in the strike zone.