21 Republican lawmakers vote against honoring law enforcement for their work during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo rioters supporting President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington.

More than 20 GOP lawmakers voted against a bill awarding law enforcement officers the highest congressional honor for their work during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

A few Republican lawmakers took issue with calling the storming of the Capitol an "insurrection."

More than 20 Republican lawmakers voted against a bill the House passed on Tuesday awarding all law enforcement officers the highest congressional honor for their work during the January 6 Capitol riot.

A few Republican lawmakers said they opposed the bill because it referred to the riot led by former President Donald Trump's loyalists to disrupt Congress' certification of the presidential election as an "insurrection."

"I think it was a mob, but I don't think it was an insurrection," said Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican.

"I think if we call that an insurrection, it could have a bearing on their case that I don't think would be good," Massie told reporters on Tuesday. "If they just wanted to give the police recognition, they could have done it without trying to make it partisan, without sticking that in there," he added.

Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania conservative, called the legislation "garbage."

Far-right Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also said she disagreed with the use of the term and didn't approve of the bill's description of the Capitol building as "the temple of our American Democracy."

Senators have already introduced a similar piece of legislation that will likely pass the chamber.

In March, the House passed a different bill awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the Capitol Police and the DC Police Department that failed to pass the Senate. A dozen Republican House members opposed that bill. Last month, the Senate honored Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who was widely celebrated for protecting lawmakers and deterring rioters inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Much of the current GOP opposition stems from some of the language in the bills, specifically around the Democrats' use of the term "insurrectionists" to describe the rioters who overtook the Capitol.

Tuesday's resolution also named the three officers who died in the aftermath of the riots, Brian Sicknick, Howard Liebengood, and Jeffrey Smith, and included Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, who was killed on April 2 during a car-ramming attack at a Capitol Hill security barricade.

Another difference in Tuesday's version is that it calls for four medals to be awarded to the various police forces who aided the effort, with one medal to be displayed within the Capitol.

Senate leaders struck a deal with the House to broaden Tuesday's resolution so that all officers who responded receive a gold medal, and not just Eugene Goodman, meaning that the Senate may be more unified in supporting the current bill.

The Republicans who voted against the second version of the bill on Tuesday were:

Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado

Rep. Michael Cloud of Texas

Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia

Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida

Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texa

Rep. Bob Good of Virginia

Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia

Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland

Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia

Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois

Rep. Barry Moore of Alabama

Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina

Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania

Rep. John Rose of Tennessee

Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas

Rep. Greg Steube of Florida

