21 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Maine State Prison

Dec. 8—There's a COVID-19 outbreak at the Maine State Prison where 21 residents have tested positive for the virus, the Maine Department of Corrections said.

Maine DOC spokesperson Anna Black did not specify when the outbreak began.

The prison is one of multiple correctional facilities recently to see COVID-19 outbreaks, including Cumberland County Jail, Penobscot County Jail, Kennebec County Jail, Aroostook County Jail and Somerset County Jail. Maine State Prison also had an outbreak in March.

"To reduce the likelihood of spread at MSP, the facility is actively following the guidelines of the CDC," Black said.

Black did not immediately respond to questions regarding the number of housing units being affected by the outbreak, whether prisoners are on lockdown and if any staff members have tested positive.