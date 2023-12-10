These 21 new restaurants opened in 2023 in the Myrtle Beach area. Which is your favorite?

Wrapping up a delicious 2023, you might not remember a life without a restaurant that opened this year. Your favorite deli or cafe has brought you many flavorful meals and good times.

Restaurants are constantly opening in Horry County, serving the area’s visitors and increasing number of residents. In 2023, U.S. News and World Report named Myrtle Beach, S.C. the fastest growing place in America for the third year in a row.

The Sun News compiled a list of all the restaurants that opened in 2023 in Horry County. The list drew from new facility permits for retail food establishments distributed by by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

First-of-its-kind restaurants, reopened eateries and chains that are new to the area were included.

These eateries joined communities across the Grand Strand, from Market Common to Murrells Inlet, Carolina Forest to Surfside Beach.

Here are the 21 new restaurants that opened in Horry County this year. Click on the links to find more information on individual restaurants.