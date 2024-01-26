21 Scottsdale homes have been burglarized in string of crimes. Here's what to know

A recent string of "dinner-time burglaries" has prompted a multi-agency investigation into what the Scottsdale Police Department is saying is a nationwide trend.

Scottsdale police have responded to 21 dinner-time burglaries since Nov. 1, 2023. These types of burglaries occur when the homeowner is not home, typically within the early evening hours when the occupant might be out for dinner.

Burglars typically steal "smaller items with large cash value" such as jewelry and purses. A majority of the cases have occurred in homes "along washes and golf courses." Residents in these neighborhoods are being advised to stay mindful of their home security.

There have been "18 incidents in the Foothills District area (Cactus Road north to Cave Creek Road) and three incidents in Via Linda District neighborhoods (Cactus Road south to McDonald Road)," according to a statement from the Scottsdale Police Department.

With multiple cities in the Valley being affected by similar crimes, there is now a collaborative effort between various agencies to address the issue.

Some helpful home security tips are to "lock your doors, set your alarms, and look out for your fellow neighbors," Use of motion cameras and lights was also advised if available. Scottsdale police urges people to call 911 or the nonemergency line at (480) 312-5000 to report anything suspicious.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale police report 21 home burglaries tied to national trend