21 Screenshots Of Employees Standing Up To Their Rude, Entitled Bosses That Are So Satisfying To See
1. This person who verbally annihilated their boss for criticizing a productive work day.
Quit my job last night, it was nice to be home to make the kids breakfast and take them to school today! Off to hunt for a new opportunity, wish me luck :) from antiwork
2. This person whose short-staffed boss didn't take their warning seriously enough.
3. This person who called their boss out for abandoning their job description.
Job was described as work from home regularly but must be able to come in-person as needed. After learning on Day #1 that "as needed" meant M-F 9-5, had to pull teeth to WFH T/Th. Expressed my concerns a couple of times to no avail before putting my foot down. Felt good. from antiwork
4.This person was simply fed up.
5. This fast food employee who got in trouble for looking out for the health of customers.
6. This person who isn't coming in for Becky on Saturday, or for their own shifts moving forward.
This sub gave me the motivation to finally quit my abusive job. I may not have health insurance, but I feel so free! from antiwork
7. This person whose boss had zero respect and deservedly got told to kick rocks.
8. This person who straight-up told their boss they would only take an impromptu shift for more money.
9. This person who was summoned on their day off by a boss who felt entitled to their service.
So this just happened and I’m almost numb atm. I hope I don’t regret this tomorrow as I do enjoy my job, but management is rough from antiwork
10.This person whose boss tried to keep them on by being slightly rude and offering less money than the company they were leaving for.
11.This person who was asked, no, told to come into work on their day off.
12. This person who didn't put up with their boss's unacceptable superiority complex and vulgar insults.
13.This person who got sick of disrespect and boldly pulled the plug on their employment with this establishment.
14.This person who had to check their boss for trying to scold them for calling in.
15. This person who had it with their boss asking for a doctors note while they're still ailing.
A friend of mine who had been clean from drugs for 7 months, relapsed last night and ended in the ER. This was her job this morning. Remember that most jobs don't give a fuck about you and to do what you're paid for and nothing more from antiwork