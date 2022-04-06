21 Screenshots Of Employees Standing Up To Their Rude, Entitled Bosses That Are So Satisfying To See

·3 min read

1. This person who verbally annihilated their boss for criticizing a productive work day.

Quit my job last night, it was nice to be home to make the kids breakfast and take them to school today! Off to hunt for a new opportunity, wish me luck :) from antiwork

2. This person whose short-staffed boss didn't take their warning seriously enough.

Never told a boss off like this. And it felt amazing. from antiwork

3. This person who called their boss out for abandoning their job description.

Job was described as work from home regularly but must be able to come in-person as needed. After learning on Day #1 that "as needed" meant M-F 9-5, had to pull teeth to WFH T/Th. Expressed my concerns a couple of times to no avail before putting my foot down. Felt good. from antiwork

4.This person was simply fed up.

binthinkin77 / Via reddit.com
binthinkin77 / Via reddit.com

5. This fast food employee who got in trouble for looking out for the health of customers.

Fact: shitty managers is why no one wants to work. from antiwork

6. This person who isn't coming in for Becky on Saturday, or for their own shifts moving forward.

This sub gave me the motivation to finally quit my abusive job. I may not have health insurance, but I feel so free! from antiwork

7. This person whose boss had zero respect and deservedly got told to kick rocks.

Who’s the boss now? from antiwork

8. This person who straight-up told their boss they would only take an impromptu shift for more money.

Between a friend and his manager at a small packing plant. from antiwork

9. This person who was summoned on their day off by a boss who felt entitled to their service.

So this just happened and I’m almost numb atm. I hope I don’t regret this tomorrow as I do enjoy my job, but management is rough from antiwork

10.This person whose boss tried to keep them on by being slightly rude and offering less money than the company they were leaving for.

JazetaJuliet / Via reddit.com
JazetaJuliet / Via reddit.com

11.This person who was asked, no, told to come into work on their day off.

Decanno1 / Via reddit.com
Decanno1 / Via reddit.com

12. This person who didn't put up with their boss's unacceptable superiority complex and vulgar insults.

I QUIT MY JOB!! (Final part) from antiwork

13.This person who got sick of disrespect and boldly pulled the plug on their employment with this establishment.

Bizarre-Lazar / Via reddit.com
Bizarre-Lazar / Via reddit.com

14.This person who had to check their boss for trying to scold them for calling in.

HimedereDarling / Via reddit.com
HimedereDarling / Via reddit.com

15. This person who had it with their boss asking for a doctors note while they're still ailing.

A friend of mine who had been clean from drugs for 7 months, relapsed last night and ended in the ER. This was her job this morning. Remember that most jobs don't give a fuck about you and to do what you're paid for and nothing more from antiwork

16. This person who quit their job during a meeting after being bothered with work emails while recovering from COVID.

Quitting during a meeting from antiwork

17.This caregiver who quit after their boss tried to force a shift onto them.

Ok_Type_7379 / Via reddit.com
Ok_Type_7379 / Via reddit.com

18.This person whose boss tried to scold them for discussing their pay with others.

no-onecanbeatme / Via reddit.com
no-onecanbeatme / Via reddit.com

19.This person who got sick of a bad work environment and quit with this company-wide email.

SnapDragonBlues / Via reddit.com
SnapDragonBlues / Via reddit.com

20.This person who quit their job and had their final direct deposit reversed in retaliation, so they had to send a lengthy email letting their work know they wouldn't stand for it.

OneSpookyPotato / Via reddit.com
OneSpookyPotato / Via reddit.com

21.And finally, this person who wound up quitting after their new manager (yellow) spoke like this to them and other employees in a group chat because someone got sick.

libbycampos / Via reddit.com
libbycampos / Via reddit.com

Recommended Stories