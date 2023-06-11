21 Screenshots Of Helicopter Parents Who Are Still Treating Their Adult Children Like Infants

BuzzFeed21 Screenshots Of Helicopter Parents Who Are Still Treating Their Adult Children Like InfantsJune 11, 2023 at 2:16 PM·3 min read1.This parent who wanted their 25-year-old to be indoors before sunset...even though they didn't live together: u/Cats_Dogs_Dawgs / Via reddit.com2.This parent who was trying to unlock their 30-year-old's phone: u/SwedishGoose524 / Via reddit.com3.This parent who didn't want their 30-year-old child to get influenced by the devil at a concert: u/cothromaiochta66 / Via reddit.com4.This parent who didn't see their child as "pure" anymore because they were living with their partner before marriage: u/Dapper-Judge-629 / Via reddit.com5.This parent who demanded that their 19-year-old take out their nose piercing whenever they come home: u/kgchode / Via reddit.com6.This parent who got mad that their child was busy at college orientation: u/Hamilfan16 / Via reddit.com7.These parents who hid a camera in the kitchen to track what their 19-year-old was eating: u/ludoms100 / Via reddit.com8.This parent who blew up their 18-year-old's phone with messages because they didn't answer the phone for 15 minutes: u/rhysceleste / Via reddit.com9.This parent who threatened not to send their 18-year-old to college if they didn't spend time with them: u/Strange-Ad-7764 / Via reddit.com10.This parent who wouldn't stop messaging their adult child when they knew they were sleeping over at their boyfriend's place: u/wide_peepo_hap / Via reddit.com11.This parent who threw a fit when their 21-year-old disabled the tracking device on their phone: u/JaimeAH / Via reddit.com12.This parent who set a strict weekly dinner schedule as soon as their 22-year-old moved out: u/Elektriksola / Via reddit.com13.This parent who freaked out when they thought their 22-year-old sneaked out: u/leasors / Via reddit.com14.This parent who tried to get their 20-year-old to get off of birth control: u/Recifeeder / Via reddit.com u/Recifeeder / Via reddit.com15.This parent who showed up at their child's place unannounced and didn't see why they were upset: u/_asphodel14 / Via reddit.com u/_asphodel14 / Via reddit.com16.This parent who was furious that their 18-year-old had been sexually active for a year: u/Solrac8D / Via reddit.com17.This parent who was mad about something their 22-year-old child liked on Facebook: u/MustangLover22 / Via reddit.com18.This parent who demanded that their child download a location tracking app: u/B1narypwny / Via reddit.com19.This parent who didn't want their adult child to get their own bank account: u/ikcuts / Via reddit.com u/ikcuts / Via reddit.com20.This parent who wanted proof that their 20-year-old child was at the movies like they said: u/jboy1229 / Via reddit.com21.And this parent who was keeping tabs on their 40-year-old child years after they got arrested for a petty misdemeanor: u/whit4504 / Via reddit.comH/T: r/insaneparents.