21 Screenshots Of Helicopter Parents Who Are Still Treating Their Adult Children Like Infants

1. This parent who wanted their 25-year-old to be indoors before sunset...even though they didn't live together:

2. This parent who was trying to unlock their 30-year-old's phone:

3. This parent who didn't want their 30-year-old child to get influenced by the devil at a concert:

4. This parent who didn't see their child as "pure" anymore because they were living with their partner before marriage:

5. This parent who demanded that their 19-year-old take out their nose piercing whenever they come home:

6. This parent who got mad that their child was busy at college orientation:

7. These parents who hid a camera in the kitchen to track what their 19-year-old was eating:

8. This parent who blew up their 18-year-old's phone with messages because they didn't answer the phone for 15 minutes:

9. This parent who threatened not to send their 18-year-old to college if they didn't spend time with them:

10. This parent who wouldn't stop messaging their adult child when they knew they were sleeping over at their boyfriend's place:

11. This parent who threw a fit when their 21-year-old disabled the tracking device on their phone:

12. This parent who set a strict weekly dinner schedule as soon as their 22-year-old moved out:

13. This parent who freaked out when they thought their 22-year-old sneaked out:

14. This parent who tried to get their 20-year-old to get off of birth control:

15. This parent who showed up at their child's place unannounced and didn't see why they were upset:

16. This parent who was furious that their 18-year-old had been sexually active for a year:

17. This parent who was mad about something their 22-year-old child liked on Facebook:

18. This parent who demanded that their child download a location tracking app:

19. This parent who didn't want their adult child to get their own bank account:

20. This parent who wanted proof that their 20-year-old child was at the movies like they said: