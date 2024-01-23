21 skiers and snowboarders — including six kids — end up lost in snowy woods, cops say

Rescuers in Vermont were in for a chilly search operation when a large group got lost in the woods, police said.

The Killington Police Department received a call about some skiers who got lost in the woods on Jan. 20, according to its news release. Although the original report was about seven to nine people going missing, the total number of people was much higher.

After investigating the report, Killington police and Vermont State Police figured out there was actually 21 lost skiers and snowboarders, including six children, according to the department.

Twelve members of the Killington Search and Rescue Team were sent out to find the missing group, police said.

The rescuers made the freezing trek into the backcountry, snowshoeing on their path until they found the group of 21, according to police. It was about a 5-mile journey, police said.

The big group made it out of the woods with the rescuers, who took them to a Killington Fire Department truck to warm up, police said.

Just before the rescuers were about to leave, they got another call saying two more skiers were lost in the forest, police said. Six of the team members went back into the woods and retrieved the two people, bringing them back to safety, according to the department.

Killington is about 55 miles southwest of Montpelier.

