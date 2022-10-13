21 students arrested after fight at school

One student was transported to Jefferson Hospital and 21 students were arrested Wednesday, Oct. 5, after a fight broke out in the commons area around lunch time at Jefferson County High School.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said that it received a request for assistance from the school resource officer at approximately 11:30 a.m. that referenced a large student fight.

School superintendent Dr. Sam Dasher said the fight broke out in the commons area going towards the lunch line.

“It didn’t last long at all,” Dasher said. “I was in that area when they called me and by the time I got there it was over, the kids were separated and everything. The faculty and staff were right on point and did a good job of stopping it. Unfortunately, a few kids mess it up for the masses and we’re not going to have that anymore.”

A 16-year-old student was taken by ambulance to the county hospital where he was treated and released. Of the students arrested, 11 were under the age of 17 and so considered juveniles and 10 more were 17 years of age or older and so are considered adults. All 21 were taken into custody and held at the Jefferson County Jail.

The students involved were identified using eye-witness statements from school staff and security video footage. All students involved were charged with interference with a public school system and affray. The student identified as causing the injury that sent one student to the emergency room, was also charged with battery.

The spokesman for the sheriff’s office said that the motive for the fight is still under investigation, video evidence is being reviewed and charges for the students involved are pending.

Dasher said that in addition to the charges filed by the S.O. and juvenile justice, every student determined to be involved in the incident will go before a school disciplinary tribunal.

"I can’t say what the consequences will be, that’s a confidentiality issue, but we are taking it very seriously and this type of behavior is not going to be tolerated,” Dasher said. “It is not acceptable in the school system and those children who participate in this type of behavior are going to suffer the severest of consequences.”

This incident came two days after a community outreach meeting held Monday, Oct. 3, in which school representatives met with law enforcement, the District Attorney’s Office and representatives from the Department of Juvenile Justice.

“We are trying to be proactive about youth behavior not just in the school but in the community in general. When you think about it, most of the behavior issues start in the community and find their way to the school.

Dasher mentioned several incidents in the community over the last few weeks, a gun fired in a Wrens housing project, a shooting at a block party in Louisville that left one man dead and others injured and a fight at a recreation department ball game.

“Every one of these has happened within the last month or so,” Dasher said. “We are trying to be proactive.”

Follow-up meetings are being planned, some of which are designed to bring citizens from communities across the county together to help address these issues.

“We want to clear the air, answer any questions, but also set our expectations to the community at large that that behavior is not going to be tolerated and if your child fights, don’t be surprised when they get arrested,” Dasher said. “We’re going to have school and the 650 kids who don’t cause those problems don't deserve to have it disrupted by the 20 who do want to cause problems.”

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: 21 students arrested after fight at school