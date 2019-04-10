21 things that the black hole looks like

On Wednesday, the National Science Foundation and the Event Horizon Telescope group unveiled the first-ever image of a black hole. Compiled from five petabytes worth of data captured by eight telescopes around the globe, the image is a scientific feat, a marvel, an arresting glimpse into a part of the universe never before seen by mankind.

It also looks like a bagel dipped in lava!

Because all anyone seems to be doing on Twitter is pointing at the black hole and whispering "SpaghettiO," we've compiled a list of other items the black hole has brought to mind.

1. Donut

2. Flamin' Hot Cheerio

3. When your eyes are closed and someone shines a flashlight in your face

4. One SpaghettiO

5. Froot Loop (orange)

6. Poké Ball

7. Sauron

when you’re in Mordor but you can’t find your glasses https://t.co/oKYGXNAZYF — Tea with Tolkien (@TeawithTolkien) April 10, 2019

8. Ring light for selfies

10. Ringworm

11. Dot on the "i" in the Incredibles logo

12. Mike Wazowski

13. Gummi Peach Rings, singed with a blowtorch

14. One eye that you could put another eye next to and then a mouth and it's a smiley face

15. Boob

16. Pool floatie

17. Chunky, enamel-coated hoop earring

18. Belly button piercing (infected)

19. Album art for Soundgarden's fourth LP Superunknown (1994)

20. Pizza bagel (too hot)

21. Butthole

In conclusion, we are perfect stewards of the universe's secrets and should know more of them. Can't wait to see more photos of the space boob!