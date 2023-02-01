21 Times Bosses Went Above And Beyond For Their Employees, Proving Not All Heroes Wear Capes

1. This boss, who gave their employee a big bonus for working on Christmas:

2. This boss, who was mindful of their employee's mental health and fully supported their journey:

3. This boss, who kindly sets up a "fueling station" of snacks for delivery drivers:

4. This boss, who couldn't care less if their employee was late to work because...well, they were late, too:

5. This boss, who took the time out of their day and graciously helped their employee's broken-down car:

6. This boss, who was 100% supportive when their employee came out as non-binary:

7. This boss, who didn't hold back their appreciation for their hard-working employee:

8. This boss, who made sure their employee experiencing homelessness was taken care of:

9. This boss, who adjusted their employee's work hours because they recently had a kid:

10. This boss, who was out of office and thanked their employee for taking care of their workload:

11. This boss, who enthusiastically encouraged their employee to take a four-day weekend:

12. This boss, who vocalized to their employee that taking care of yourself always comes first, and work comes second:

13. And this boss, who was also on the same page of self-care and mental wellness:

14. This boss, who graciously fed their employee during breaks while they were studying:

15. This boss, who knew their employee loved tea and gifted them with two huge tins:

16. This boss, who [kindly] ordered their employee not to work weekends, because they deserved all the rest in the world:

17. This boss, who hitched rides from their employee and paid them back with gas money:

18. This boss, who totally respected their employee's need to quit their job:

19. This boss, who was genuinely grateful for the hard work their employee put into their job:

20. This boss, who slipped their employee some extra cash for their upcoming vacation:

21. And this boss, who penned one of the most beautiful holiday letters to a new employee:

