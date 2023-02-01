21 Times Bosses Went Above And Beyond For Their Employees, Proving Not All Heroes Wear Capes

Recommended Stories
- TODAY
I'm a pediatrician. Here are 5 questions I wish more parents would ask me
Many parents don't prepare questions to ask a pediatrician before the visit, survey shows. Here are questions to ask pediatrician during your well child visit.
- SheKnows
Reddit Is Shocked at This ‘High Maintenance’ Mother-in-Law Who Threw a Fit at Her Grandkids’ Birthday Party
In case you didn’t know, nobody goes to kids’ birthday parties for the food. Or the entertainment. Or even for a few minutes alone with the birthday kid. You go to a wild, sugar-infused party with tons of little kids for two reasons: because A) you love the child or B) you want your own […]
- BuzzFeed
Brides Shared Photos Of Their Thrifted Wedding Dresses, And Every Single One Is $100 Or Under
One woman bought her dress for $1. Yeah, you heard me right.
- BuzzFeed
Frequent Fliers Are Sharing Their Favorite Travel Hacks That They Swear By, And These Are So Smart
"I saved myself multiple hours in the airport this way — by figuring out my flight will be delayed *before* the airline sends a notification."
- BuzzFeed
18 "Incidents" Where Teachers Immediately Got Fired, And They Range From Necessary To WILDLY Undeserved
"My principal got fired for hypnotizing the school's football team before games so they'd play better."
- BuzzFeed
19 Screenshots Of Helicopter Parents Who Desperately Need To Loosen Their Grip
"I would rather die than play with my kids. It's boring beyond acceptability."
- BuzzFeed
"It Was The Worst Tattoo I'd Ever Seen In My Life": Brand Logos, A Murder Scene, And 22 Other Horrifically Cringey Tattoos That Apparently Exist Out There
"A defendant in the courtroom I've seen had 'Homicide' tattooed on his face, over his eyebrow. Not a great look."
- Yahoo Music
TV producer Ken Ehrlich recalls Amy Winehouse's bittersweet, via-satellite Grammy night: 'She seemed fragile to me'
The 2008 Grammys were especially star-studded, even by Grammy standards... but the biggest star of the night wasn’t able to be there in person.
- BuzzFeed
15 Embarrassing Screenshots Of Siblings Exhibiting The Most Entitled Behavior
"Were you thinking of paying me?" "Lol nope."
- BuzzFeed
People Are Sharing Things They Grew Up Believing From Their Parents That Ended Up Being Totally Wrong
"[They said] that it was illegal to drive with the reading lights on in the car."
- Revolt
North Carolina middle school cancels classes after body is found on campus
Officials confirmed the deceased individual is not a student.
- BuzzFeed
22 Pictures Of Camouflaged Animals That Make Me Lose My Trust In Nature
Nothing is as it seems...
- Cardinals Wire
Cardinals TE coach Steve Heiden leaving to join Dan Campbell’s staff on Lions
After 10 seasons as an assistant with the Cardinals, Steve Heiden will leave to coach tight ends for the Lions.
- BuzzFeed
17 Creepy "One In A Million" Images That Will Probably Leave You Feeling Unsettled
Nothing quite like spiders, clowns, and strange cloud formations to keep you warm at night.
- BuzzFeed
People Are Sharing The "Signs" Of Someone Being Intelligent That Actually Don't Mean That You're Smart
"People use the phrase 'according to science' to seem more factual and intelligent than they really are."
- INSIDER
Don't expect price cuts on GM's $100,000 electric Hummer, despite EV discounts from Tesla and Ford
GM doesn't expect to cut prices for its own electric cars like the GMC Hummer EV or Cadillac Lyriq, CFO Paul Jacobson said Tuesday.
- CBS-Boston
Mega Millions $31 million winning ticket sold at Woburn gas station
WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
- CBS MoneyWatch
These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI
New bots and other AI tools are likely to supplant people in performing certain workplace tasks, experts say.
- GOBankingRates
8 High-Paying Jobs That Don’t Require Sitting at a Desk All Day
Who doesn't want a job where you can make close to or more than six figures? The problem with a lot of those jobs is that you're often stuck at a desk all day in front of a computer, which can be...
- MoneyWise
‘One of the worst money mistakes': This Harvard-schooled economist says you'll 'regret' retiring early — here are 3 big problems with leaving the workforce in your 50s
Early retirement is a dream for many — that can turn into a nightmare.