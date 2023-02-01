21 Times Bosses Went Above And Beyond For Their Employees, Proving Not All Heroes Wear Capes

2
·2 min read

1.This boss, who gave their employee a big bonus for working on Christmas:

Bonus money
@u/LarryJr-K / Via reddit.com

2.This boss, who was mindful of their employee's mental health and fully supported their journey:

Boss supporting employee's mental health
@u/DarkOverKill / Via reddit.com
Boss supporting employee's mental health
@u/DarkOverKill / Via reddit.com
Boss supporting employee's mental health
@u/DarkOverKill / Via reddit.com

3.This boss, who kindly sets up a "fueling station" of snacks for delivery drivers:

Containers filled with chips, water, and sodas
@u/PizzaDatAss1738 / Via reddit.com

4.This boss, who couldn't care less if their employee was late to work because...well, they were late, too:

Boss responding they're also late to work
@u/Cold-Status1279 / Via reddit.com

5.This boss, who took the time out of their day and graciously helped their employee's broken-down car:

Boss supporting employee with broken-down car
@u/Echoris09 / Via reddit.com

6.This boss, who was 100% supportive when their employee came out as non-binary:

Boss supporting employee coming out as non-binary
@u/lizertoast / Via reddit.com

7.This boss, who didn't hold back their appreciation for their hard-working employee:

Letter: &quot;Thanks for all of your hard work on fibers&quot;
@u/farkleboy / Via reddit.com

8.This boss, who made sure their employee experiencing homelessness was taken care of:

Boss looking after their employee who was experiencing homelessness
@u/Kaos2018 / Via reddit.com

9.This boss, who adjusted their employee's work hours because they recently had a kid:

Boss: &quot;You're good. I'll work you as much as you wanna work&quot;
@u/francoeyes / Via reddit.com

10.This boss, who was out of office and thanked their employee for taking care of their workload:

Boss thanking employee for taking care of workload
@u/throwawayyuskween666 / Via reddit.com

11.This boss, who enthusiastically encouraged their employee to take a four-day weekend:

Boss encouraging employee to take four-day weekend
@u/_Mikey_Boy_ / Via reddit.com

12.This boss, who vocalized to their employee that taking care of yourself always comes first, and work comes second:

Boss: &quot;All good. Always take care of yourself first, job is second&quot;
@u/Artarious / Via reddit.com

13.And this boss, who was also on the same page of self-care and mental wellness:

Boss making sure their employee takes care of themselves
@u/mirroredsunshine / Via reddit.com

14.This boss, who graciously fed their employee during breaks while they were studying:

Boss feeding employee while they study
@u/jayy8143 / Via reddit.com

15.This boss, who knew their employee loved tea and gifted them with two huge tins:

Boss gifting employee two tins of tea
@u/Killshotarcher / Via reddit.com

16.This boss, who [kindly] ordered their employee not to work weekends, because they deserved all the rest in the world:

Boss telling employee not to work weekends
@u/Ebelplant / Via reddit.com

17.This boss, who hitched rides from their employee and paid them back with gas money:

Note: &quot;Put gas in your car, or whatever you want&quot;
@u/RetiredEmoTrash / Via reddit.com

18.This boss, who totally respected their employee's need to quit their job:

Boss respecting employee's need to quit
@u/bikepunxx / Via reddit.com

19.This boss, who was genuinely grateful for the hard work their employee put into their job:

Boss thanking employee for their hard work and dedication
@u/prophy__wife / Via reddit.com

20.This boss, who slipped their employee some extra cash for their upcoming vacation:

Boss giving employee extra money for their vacation
@u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

21.And this boss, who penned one of the most beautiful holiday letters to a new employee:

Card: &quot;Keep learning and developing your skills!&quot;
@u/Wristyplum / Via reddit.com

In conclusion:

woman saying, i just absorbed the entirety of your existences and i just want to say, you bosses are so amazing
NBC

Recommended Stories