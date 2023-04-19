21 Infuriating Screenshots That Prove We Are Living In A Capitalistic Hellscape

1. This boss who thinks they can limit their employees' bodily functions, during a 12-hour shift, no less:

2. This boss who got mad because he forgot about employees' time off when he made the schedule five hours before the start of the day:

3. This boss who asked other employees to donate their PTO to a sick coworker rather than show an ounce of compassion or consideration:

4. This boss who thought it was perfectly fine to charge their employees for water:

5. This boss who publicly begged for volunteer workers after staff members quit due to low wages:

6. This boss who outright steals their employees' tips:

7. This boss who changed a policy as it was convenient for them:

8. This boss who absolutely lost their marbles and now wants employees to give three months notice before quitting:

long email describing a new policy will be put in place that requires employees need a 3 month notice if they are going to quit all because 3 employees decided to quit at the same time

9. This boss who awarded their employee with an extra 10-minute break, but only if they give 24-hours notice before taking it:

10. This boss who didn't post the schedule until 40 minutes before shifts started, yet expected employees to be free and ready to work:

11. This boss who fired their employee of three years over this:

12. This boss who'd rather force a sick employee to work than find a way to cover for them:

13. This boss who may need to freshen up on the law:

14. This boss who didn't give clear instructions, then still told a single parent they needed to work past their shift rather than pick up their child:

15. This boss whose actions were actually proven to be illegal by the Department of Labor:

16. This boss who tried to implement this unhinged rule while, of course, paying employees minimum wage:

17. This boss who punished an employee for dealing with an unexpected emergency:

18. This boss who fired their employee, then contacted them for help after the fact:

19. This boss who thinks the best way to motivate employees is by giving them more work, not time off or more pay or anything like that:

20. This boss that does not think sickness of any kind is a reason to miss work: