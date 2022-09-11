21 years later, these powerful photos tell the story of 9/11
Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·2 min read
The country was forever changed on this day 21 years ago.
Terrorists hijacked and crashed passenger planes into buildings in New York and just outside of Washington, D.C. One hijacked plane dove into an empty field, its hijackers’ plans foiled by a group of courageous passengers.
Nearly 3,000 victims’ lives were claimed by extremist group al-Qaida’s 9/11 attacks. New York City lost more than 400 first responders who rushed to help at the burning World Trade Center. More than 83,000 first responders have enrolled in a Centers for Disease Control program that provides support for a number of medical conditions, like cancer and post-traumatic stress disorder, that arose from being at the site of the attacks.
Toxic dust hung in the air around ground zero for more than three months following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Anthony Correia/Getty ImagesThe 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York resulted in the loss of 2,753 people in the Twin Towers and surrounding area. After the attack, more than 100,000 responders and recovery workers from every U.S. state – along with some 400,000 residents and other workers around ground zero – were exposed to a toxic cloud of dust that fell as a g
