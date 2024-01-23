From 211 to 988: Here's how to access the mental health support lines in Indiana.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, chat with them online via their website, or text HOME to 741741 (multiple languages available). If there is an emergency, call 911.

The 988 Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the United States. Here's what you should know about accessing 988 in Indiana.

The shortened number, 988, was launched in July 2022 to be easier to remember and dial, however the original phone number, 1-800-273-8255, is still available to call as well.

How can I contact 988?

By dialing 988 on your phone. The 988 code will be available across the U.S. for calls in English and Spanish. There are also translation services for over 250 languages.

988 encompasses the Veterans Crisis Line and the number does not replace Indiana's current 211 number or the Be Well Crisis Helpline, which can be accessed via 211.

You can also chat online at 988lifeline.org/chat.

What's the difference between 988 and 911?

Calling 911 is currently the number for all emergencies, including calls related to mental health emergencies and suicide-related calls. However, most 911 dispatchers have not been specifically trained in how to handle suicide-related calls or mental health crises, according to a fact sheet from Mental Health America.

"Although law enforcement response is often not necessary or appropriate for mental health crisis situations, police are typically the first responders activated by 911 calls," the fact sheet said.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline counselors, who are trained to speak with people in suicidal or emotional distress, will handle all incoming 988 calls.

However, it should be noted that calling 988 will not directly connect you with any kind of emergency resource for police, fire or medical emergencies. For all other emergencies, call 911.

What will happen when I contact 988 in Indiana?

First, you’ll hear an automated message featuring additional options while your call is routed to your local 988 Lifeline network crisis center based on your area code.

You'll hear a little music while they connect you to a local trained crisis worker.

When the crisis worker answers the phone, they will listen to you, understand how your problem is affecting you, provide support and get you the help you need.

988 Lifeline Center calls are free, confidential and available 24/7.

Los servicios de 988 Lifeline ya están disponibles en español

988 Lifeline ofrece servicios gratuitos en español las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana. No tiene que hablar inglés para recibir ayuda. Ver más 988lifeline.org/es/servicios-en-espanol.

211 in Indiana

While 988 is a national hotline that is accessible to anyone in the U.S., Indiana has a local number for mental health crises and that number is 211.

Indiana 211 is a free service that connects Hoosiers with help and answers from thousands of health and human service agencies and resources right in their local communities quickly, easily and confidentially.

On their website, you can also search for resources for food, housing, utility assistance, employment, healthcare and more.

Resources

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Dial 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Text 988 or go to 988lifeline.org/chat for chat. For Spanish, dial 1-888-628-9454 or call 988 and press 2. Call 800-799-4889 for support for those who aredeaf or hard-of-hearing.

Veterans Crisis Line: Call 988 or 1-800-273-8255 and dial 1. Text 838255 or chat on veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat.

Indiana Suicide Prevention: in.gov/issp

Mental Health America of Indiana: mhai.net

Trevor Project: Call 866-488-7386 for a confidential suicide lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth. Text START to 678-678 or go to bit.ly/3PoIRgA for chat. If you need to leave the website quickly, press the "escape" key three times.

Be Well Indiana: in.gov/bewellindiana. To reach the Be Well Crisis Helpline, dial 211 or 866-211-9966, enter your zip code and follow the prompts and press 3 for the helpline.

Katie Wiseman is a trending and breaking news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Need Mental Health support in Indiana? Here's who to contact.