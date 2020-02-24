215 gray whales got stranded on North American shores last year. Scientists think some of them were blinded during solar storms.

People look at a beached dead gray whale at Ocean Beach on May 6, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty

Scientists aren't sure how whales navigate during long underwater migrations, but a new study lends credence to the idea that they use Earth's magnetic field to orient themselves.

The research found that during solar storms, gray whales are more likely to get stranded on shore.

The researchers suggests that these solar storms cause gray whales' internal compasses to shut down, preventing them from navigating accurately.

More than 200 gray whales got stranded or washed up dead onshore in the northeastern Pacific Ocean last year.

Often, these strandings are the fault of humans: Whales collide with boats, get entangled and choke in fishing nets, or swim away from underwater sonar sounds. But a new study shows that some whales might get beached because of a different threat: the sun.

On days with more sunspots — the sources of solar flares and storms that hurl high-energy particles towards Earth — researchers found that gray whales are more likely to strand themselves on shore.

Jesse Granger, the lead author of the new study, told Business Insider that the energy from solar storms might mess with the whales' ability to navigate underwater.

"We think whales are getting stranding more often during solar storms because they've gone blind," Granger said. "The impacts of these storms on Earth could be shutting down the animals' ability to sense the magnetic field."

More solar storms, more stranded whales

Past research has suggested that migratory whales use the planet's magnetic field to orient themselves, since, as the authors of the new study said, "visual cues in the ocean are often limited."

Their new research lends further credence to that idea, Granger said, but doesn't prove it.

A gray whale calf expels air through its blowhole as a boat filled with visitors watches in the San Ignacio lagoon off Mexico's Baja peninsula, March 3, 2015. More

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

Granger and her colleagues' study used data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) about 186 gray whales that got stranded in the US between 1985 and 2018. That's not the total number of whales stranded during those years — the team only looked at those stranded alive (or that had very recently died) with no signs of injury, illness, emaciation, or interaction with boats, people, or nets.

"These were very likely totally healthy, uninjured whales that, for some reason, ended up on land," Granger said.

The reason, she thinks, is a navigational error.

The data showed that gray whales were more than twice as likely to get stranded on days with a high number of sunspots: more than 151. That suggests something about solar storms stymies whales' ability to determine how close they were to shore.

Earth is surrounded by a giant magnetic bubble called the magnetosphere, which deflects charged particles from the sun. More

NASA

Granger's team thinks the culprit is the radio-wave noise that energy from solar storms produces when it reaches Earth. The data showed that, on days that included high amounts of this radio-frequency noise, gray whales were more than four times more likely to veer off-course and get stranded.

The researchers think this noise resonates at a frequency that can shut down or mess up some animals' abilities to sense the magnetic field. Studies have shown that this happens in birds, cockroaches, snapping turtles, hamsters, and dogs, Granger said. So it could easily apply to whales, too.

Tourists are greeted by a friendly gray whale while whale watching in the San Ignacio Lagoon, Mexico. More