219 officers have been killed in the line of duty in Iowa. Here's a list of some:

Kevin Cram's killing marks the 219th death of a law enforcement officer in Iowa since 1786, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, a nonprofit that tracks officers killed in the line of duty nationwide.

Of those 219 deaths, 141 officers have been killed by another person, whether it was gunfire, assault, vehicular assault or stabbing. They were killed by gunfire in 86.5% of the cases.

Cram, 33, was killed Sept. 13 attempting to arrest Kyle Ricke on an active warrant. Police allege Ricke shot Cram and then fled, launching a four-hour manhunt.

Cram was a police officer in Iowa for 10 years, joining the Algona Police Department in 2015. He also was a husband and father.

The database below lists the names of officers killed by violent means in the line of duty in Iowa:

